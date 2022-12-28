Biden Administration Plan to end Homelessness

Photo by Pixabay

The Biden administration has released its plan on how it will prevent and end homelessness. The goal is to reduce homelessness by 25% by the year 2025. The plan is called All In and Biden says this plan will do more than any other federal plan has ever done to not only prevent homelessness but also combat the systemic racism which has created racial and ethnic disparities in homelessness.

President Biden says, “My plan offers a roadmap for not only getting people into housing but also ensuring that they have access to the support, services, and income that allow them to thrive. It is a plan that is grounded in the best evidence and aims to improve equity and strengthen collaboration at all levels.”

The U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness developed the All In Plan, and Biden is encouraging all state and local governments to use this plan to create their own goals to prevent and end homelessness in their cities and states and to set goals for 2025.

The All In plan provides strategies that have been proven to work and were based on input from people that have experienced homelessness, along with advocates for the homeless, those that work with the homeless population, and those groups that provide services to the homeless, as well as online comments and listening sessions.

“Housing should be treated as a human right,” says the Executive Director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, Jeff Olivet. Olivet says the United States can end homelessness by fixing systems, not by blaming the people being failed by them.

The plan was released on the day Housing and Urban Development released the 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report. The report found 582,462 people experiencing homelessness on a single January night in 2022. The overall number of people experiencing homelessness in 2022 did increase slightly compared to 2020, especially for individuals who were not part of a family. Homelessness did decrease by 11% among veterans, 6% among families with children, and a decline of 12% among those under 25 years old. The federal response that included stimulus payments and rental assistance programs helped to prevent evictions during the pandemic.