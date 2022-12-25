Things to do in Maine the Week of 12/26/22

Photo by Pixabay

The kids are on vacation this week, you have relatives over, and you are looking to get everyone out of the house and do something together that won't cost an arm and a leg. Good news, I've got you covered with some ideas. There are some events that charge an admission fee, and there are plenty of free events you can check out. It's also a good time to check out one of the holiday light displays if you haven't yet because this is the last week for most of them. I'm always happy to include your events, activities, fundraisers, and press releases in my weekly things to do. Email them to me at TheMaineWriter@outlook.com Have a great week!

Bingo:

Monday 12/26

Dexter VFW Post 4298 is on Cedar Street. The games start at 6 p.m. There are new games and bigger payouts.

Wednesday 12/28

Dexter VFW Post 4298 is on Cedar Street. The games start at 6 p.m. There are new games and bigger payouts.

Gardiner Lions Club, 25 Lions Avenue. The doors open at 4 p.m. and the games will start at 6:30 p.m. Snacks and lunch are available for purchase in the kitchen.

Thursday 12/29

Dover Foxcroft Chadbourne Merril American Legion Post 29 is at 112 Park Street. Doors will open at 4 p.m., with the games starting at 5:45 p.m.

Skowhegan 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Free. Call Parks and Rec at 474-6901 to register.

Other events/activities:

December 26 - December 31

Ellsworth: A drive-thru holiday light display will be at the Woodlawn Museum, located at 19 Black House Drive. The show will start nightly when it gets dark and run from 4 to 9 p.m. each day until the last day of the display on Saturday, December 31st. This is a free event and is sponsored by Darling's Auto Mall.

Freeport: Northern Lights runs through December 31st at Discovery Park on Main Street. From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with free ice skating and free skate rentals, a twinkle-light tunnel, a big snow globe, and plenty of photo opportunities.

Hartland: Candy Cane Corner, 615 Athens Road. Every night, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., until December 31st. Come and check out this incredible display of over 100 inflatables, thousands of lights set to music, and more. This is a lighted walk with a photo area for selfies and family photos at the end. A suggested donation of $2.00 per person is appreciated, but not required.

Orono: The Stillwater River Trail of Lights, 100 Bennoch Road. There are over 86,000 lights and a little free library if you would like to take or leave a book. This display is open Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. Parking is available at Browns Beach on Bennoch Road.

Saco: This event runs until Thursday, December 29, 2022. The 18th annual Festival of Trees will be at the Saco Museum, 371 Main Street. This is open to the public, and admission is free. Hours are Monday,12/26, through Thursday,12/29, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Trenton: The Acadia holiday light show is a drive-thru Christmas light show at the Timberland Acres RV Park. The show runs at 5 p.m. each night until December 31st. This is a free event.