Some of the Earmarks in the Newly Passed Omnibus Spending Bill

The Omnibus government spending plan is 4,155 pages long and provides funding through the fiscal year 2023. One of the many problems with this funding bill is that it was only released a few days ago, and many Congress members said they weren't able to completely read the bill before they voted on it.

Some of the funding the spending bill will provide includes $44.9 billion in aid for Ukraine, $858 billion in military spending, and $41 billion for disaster relief funding. The omnibus also includes prohibiting the use of TikTok on government phones and devices, along with the Electoral Count Reform Act. The Electoral Count Reform Act was introduced by Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine. The Electoral Count Reform Act will clarify the Electoral Count Act from 1887, making it clear that the Vice President of the United States cannot overturn the results of a presidential election.

The bill passed the Senate with 68 yes votes to 29 no votes. The bill then moved on to the House, where it just passed by a vote of 225 yes to 201 no votes. Democrat Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of New York was the only Democrat to vote no. 199 Republicans voted no, while 9 Republicans voted in favor of passing the Omnibus spending bill. Half of the House voted by proxy, and the bill will be headed to Biden's desk for his signature. There are a bunch of earmarks that were attached to this bill, and I can't possibly mention them all in this article because I still haven't finished reading the whole bill. Instead, I will mention some of the earmarks that will be receiving funding, and I will do a separate article later on the rest of the earmarks. It is important that taxpayers know where their tax dollars are being spent and that Congress is held accountable for spending money wisely.

Earmarks:

$2,000,000 for a community-driven air quality and environmental justice assessment at the University of Illinois.

$10,000,000 for Hawaii's Zero Emission Bus Program.

$750,000 for the acquisition of a Brooklyn, New York, building to create the Brooklyn Center for Social Justice, Entrepreneurship, and the Arts.

$300,000 for the city of Sacramento's Neighborhood Equity Initiative

$1,323,000 for workforce development activities at a climate change education center in the Los Angeles Community College District.

$3,000,000 for clean energy workforce development at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

$200,000 for the Rhode Island AFL-CIO workforce training initiative for climate jobs.

$875,000 for green energy on demand at Clarkson University.

Community project funding: $2,500,000 for a combined heat and power system for the One North Commercialization Hub for Our Katahdin in Maine.

Community project funding: $500,000 for a renewable energy project at Central Maine Community College.

The 29 no votes in the Senate were all Republicans: