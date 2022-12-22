The Christmas Spirit In Maine

Photo by Pixabay

Mainers are known for helping out our neighbors, and there are so many that help others without any expectations of recognition. I did want to take the time to recognize one Maine business that really has made it feel like Christmas for those who might otherwise not have had a tree if it were not for the generosity of this business.

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry was established over 40 years ago, and it is a nonprofit run entirely by volunteers. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry offers dry goods, frozen foods, fresh produce, and bakery items. The food pantry serves the residents of Hancock County, and clients are able to shop in the pantry twice a month. The Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is located at 137 Downeast Highway Route 1 next to Darlings Chevrolet.

For eleven years, the Belfast Soup Kitchen has been the only full-time operating soup kitchen in Waldo County. The Belfast Soup Kitchen is open five days a week, 52 weeks a year, serving the residents of Waldo County at 31 Belmont Avenue. Every day, they provide a full hot meal to those in need with no questions asked.

The clients of both the Loaves and Fishes food pantry and the Belfast soup kitchen were given live Christmas trees from a local business, Plants Unlimited. Plants Unlimited donated 40 trees to Loaves and Fishes and 57 trees to the Belfast soup kitchen.

Plants Unlimited is a family-owned local nursery that has locations in Trenton at 664 Bar Harbor Road and Rockland at 629 Commercial Street, Route 1. They have trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals, houseplants, and more if you want to check them out.

If you would like to recognize a business, group, or individual for their work in doing something good, please feel free to email me at The MaineWriter@outlook.com and let me know, and I will be happy to shine a spotlight on the work being done.