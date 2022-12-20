Christmas Trees Special to Maine

While there are many Christmas trees lit up around Maine, there are some that are rather unique to Maine, and if you happen to visit our state during the holidays, you should put it on your list to check out one of these unique trees.

Photo by The Maine Writer

Lobster trap trees

Lobster trap trees can be found in many spots along the coast of Maine. Maine's lobstermen have been fishing for lobsters for generations, and a way to celebrate the lobster fishing heritage is with a lobster trap tree. The trees are constructed out of lobster traps and decorated with fishing buoys. Some of the trees are wooden traps, while others are metal traps. Either way, it is a unique Maine tree that celebrates not only the holidays but also the Maine lobster industry.

Where to find some of Maine's lobster trap trees:

Jonesboro's lobster trap tree is located on Route 1 at the Jonesboro Grange Hall.

Kennebunkport has a lobster trap tree in Cape Porpoise Square. The Cape Porpoise tree is made from wooden lobster traps and has been a tradition since the 1980s.

Rockland's lobster trap tree has been a tradition since 2005. This tree stands 40 feet tall and is decorated with natural green garland and buoys; instead of a star on top, the tree is adorned with a lobster. The tree is located in Mildred Merrill Park, overlooking Rockland Harbor.

Westbrook wanted to support the lobstermen of Maine this holiday season, and they decided to do that by putting up a 20-foot-tall lobster trap tree in Rock Row.

York's Fox's Lobster House is only open for business from May to October, but they put up a lobster trap tree for the holidays. The Fox's Lobster House is located at 8 Sohier Park Road, and you can also get the added bonus of having a view of the Nubble lighthouse in your lobster trap tree photo.

Buoy trees

Another unique Maine tree is the buoy tree, which is, just like it sounds, a tree made out of lobster buoys. Some of the buoy trees in Maine:

Kittery has a buoy tree located on Shapleigh Road outside of Kittery Ace Hardware. This is the second year this tree is up and in its new location after being moved from the spot behind Frisbee's Wharf. The Kittery tree has 200 painted buoys on it.

Bar Harbor also put up a buoy tree this season in support of Maine lobstermen. Blank buoys were for sale to be decorated and brought back to create the tree. The money collected from the buoys was then donated to the Maine Lobstermen's Association. The tree is about 10 feet tall and is located in Harborview Park.

Wells Harbor also has a buoy tree with hand-painted buoys.

Kayak tree in Old Town Photo by The Maine Writer

Another unique Maine tree can be found in Old Town, and it is made of 20 kayaks. The kayak tree was created as a unique way to represent the town and is located in Riverfront Park alongside the Penobscot River.

The final tree worth checking out is located in Aroostook County, which is known for potato crops. The small town of Mars Hill is where you will find the unique potato barrel Christmas tree that celebrates the potato farming industry.