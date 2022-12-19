House Committee on January 6 has Final Public Meeting With Criminal Referrals to DOJ

Photo by Pixabay

The House Committee on January 6 ended 18 months of investigation and gave its final public hearing today, and for the first time in history, a former president has been referred to the Department of Justice for criminal charges. The committee opened with statements from the committee, including Democrat Representative Stephanie Murphy of Florida, who said former President Trump galvanized domestic violent extremists with a tweet urging people to come to Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming said, "No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again. He is unfit for office."

The nine House members on the committee voted unanimously to recommend that the Department of Justice charge former President Trump with the following statutes: obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and incite, assist, or aid and comfort an insurrection.

"These are not the only statutes that are potentially relevant to President Trump's conduct," said committee member Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

While this is the first time in history that a former president has ever been referred to the Department of Justice for criminal charges, the Department of Justice is not required to look into referrals from Congressional committees. Also of note is that while 800 people have been charged with various charges for January 6, not one of them has been charged with the crime of insurrection.

The committee also recommended a formal ethics inquiry into Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, Republican Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, Republican Representative Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and Republican Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona for their refusal to cooperate with the January 6 House committee.