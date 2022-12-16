Two Bills Are Headed for Biden's Signature

Photo by Pixabay

The 117th session of Congress ends on January 3, 2023, and there are two bills that are now headed to Biden for his signature. One is the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by the Senate on December 15, and the other is the Big Cat Public Safety Act.

The Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)

The NDAA passed with a vote of 83 in favor and 11 opposing the bill. There were 5 no votes from Republicans, and they were from Senator Mike Braun of Indiana, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, Senator Mike Lee of Utah, Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, and Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. There were six no votes from Democrats, and they were from Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon.

The total bill package is $847 billion, with $816 billion going to the Department of Defense and $30 billion going to the Energy Department. Also included in the bill is a 4.6% pay raise for service members and Department of Defense civilian employees. Taiwan will receive $10 billion over a five-year period for military aid, and $800 million is going to Ukraine for aid. In addition, this bill removes the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that the Department of Defense had in place. The bill will not reinstate the service members that have already been discharged over the vaccine mandate.

The Big Cat Public Safety Act

The Big Cat Public Safety Act was passed by the Senate, and this bill will phase out the ownership of big cats such as lions, tigers, leopards, cougars, and cheetahs. This bill will place restrictions on big cat ownership and exhibition in the United States and restrict contact between the public and big cats in roadside zoos. Animal sanctuaries, zoos, and universities will be exempt from this law, and any current owners of big cats will be required to register their cats so that first responders and animal control officers are aware of any big cats in the community.