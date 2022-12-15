Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity Scene

Photo by Pixabay

Just on the heels of the news that the Dedham, Massachusetts library will be putting up its Christmas tree comes another holiday display getting attention, this time here in Maine. The Maine chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation contacted the town of Bucksport over the nativity scene the town places on Main Street. Tom Waddell, a Litchfield, Maine resident, is the president of the Maine chapter, and he applied for a permit to put up a display next to the nativity scene that consists of this poster about the Bill of Rights and the winter solstice.

Photo by Maine Freedom From Religion Foundation

The town removed the nativity scene after receiving an email from Waddell about the nativity scene. Waddell says, "It is vital to keep matters free from government, just as religion should be kept free from government." After receiving the email from Waddell and consulting with the town attorney of Bucksport, the town manager removed the nativity scene. The town will have a town council meeting tonight to discuss the situation. One of the options up for discussion is to give the nativity scene to a private group, and the group can then display the scene on the group's private land.

Waddell says the only religious exhibit being targeted by the group in Maine this year is the nativity scene in Bucksport. He also says if a Knights of Columbus group in Augusta goes ahead with a holiday display on public property, then his group will also apply to put up its display next to the Augusta Knights of Columbus display. Waddell also is looking into a menorah display in Rockland to see if it is on town property, and if it is, he plans to apply for a permit to put up the group's display next to it. If you know of any other religious displays, Christian or not, on public property, Waddell wants people to let him know.

There were several people who were not pleased with the nativity scene being removed, and they told Tom Waddell their opinion on what his group was doing.

As an ACTUAL resident of Bucksport, I want to know why someone who lives over an hour and a half away in Litchfield feels he has the right to have a say over what goes on in our town. It's disgusting to me that the display in front of the senior citizen's home was targeted in such a fashion. The manger has a long history in our town, and surely the elderly have fond memories of seeing it as children. That's all ruined now, YES because of YOU. Hope you're happy, Grinch!

You people don't seem to realize it's not so much about religion it's about pastimes it's about history and it seems that everyone today wants to cancel history that is wrong we learn from history we celebrate history and that's what this display means to this town.

You are trying to cause controversy and division. Freedom of religion gives people the right to display their decorations. Instead of decorating how you see fit on your own property, you are intentionally setting out to find places that have any type of religious decorations and cause problems. As someone who celebrates the solstice and pre-Christian celebrations, I like my kids to see ALL types of decorations and know about all the different holidays and religious beliefs, as they've all become historic and a part of people's traditions.

Please stop trying to change MY community. Do you live here? Mind your business and let us mind ours. It is our community tradition and you have no right to change it. You can happily pass our community by if you don't like it. If I don't like your community and how you portray it, I wouldn't make you change, that's you and your traditions, and I respect that. You should too. Groups like yours are why there is so much good cheer and spirit ROBBED from the world.



Waddell says he looks forward to being in the town of Bucksport holiday parade this weekend, displaying the Bill of Rights posters. He says he was invited by a group of town solidarity activists to join them in the parade. Waddell also says the Maine Chapter of Freedom From Religion Foundation does not oppose any religion. We oppose laws that seek to privilege one religious group over another under the guise of “freedom of religion." The practice of religion should not entail discrimination against anyone.