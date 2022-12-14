Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas Tree

Photo by Pixabay

When town library manager Lisa Desmond announced the library had made the decision to not put up the annual Christmas tree this holiday season, the news started fights among residents on social media, and it turned very ugly when one resident sent threatening messages over the issue.

The decision to not put up the tree was not made by the town library manager, Lisa Desmond, but instead was made by the library director after some residents said the tree had made them uncomfortable. Unfortunately for Desmond, since she made the decision, some residents thought that she was the one who had made the choice, and some directed their feelings about the decision toward Desmond. The fighting continued on social media, and the town of Dedham issued a statement in support of town employees dealing with bullying and asking the community for kindness and civility towards neighbors in public discussions and community engagement.

After a vocal outpouring in support of putting up the tree from many of the residents of the town, the town of Dedham library director issued the following statement on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Official Statement From The Town Of Dedham Library Director: At the Dedham Public Library, we do our best to respect the wide variety of viewpoints and beliefs in our community, including those who choose to celebrate Christmas and other winter holidays. To be clear, there is no ban on Christmas at the Dedham library. The initial decision to not display a Christmas tree was the result of an ongoing review of all our holiday decorations and displays that started back in the spring. What has played out on social media is unfortunate, it has negatively impacted our staff and the community, and frankly, transpired before we had even started our seasonal decorating. As we finish decorating for this holiday season, Christmas trees will be put up at both locations. Moving forward, we will continue to review decorations and displays to ensure they are welcoming, enriching, and reflective of our entire community. I want to acknowledge the members of the public that have reached out to share their views. We will work to improve communication with community members and invite them to attend Board of Library Trustee meetings where open dialogue can take place. The library is proud of the strides we’ve taken to provide programs and services that support and represent the community and we remain dedicated to providing those services.