Holiday Gift Giving Survey

Photo by Jackie Lou DL/Pixabay

Everyone dreads gift shopping for a few people on their holiday list who are notoriously difficult to shop for because you just don't know what to get them. Add in the fact that 79% of people return at least one of their holiday gifts. That number may make you sigh and say, well, thanks, you are not making it any easier. Actually, I am about to help with some ideas from a recent survey on the best gifts people have ever received. Read through the list and feel free to add the best gift you have ever received in the comments.

Food and drinks

This included something made for the gift recipient. I can guarantee that is a great choice, especially if it's something you only make during the holidays, like a tray of special holiday cookies or a pie. I have given a basket filled with homemade goodies and added things like a bag of flavored specialty coffee or a bottle of wine and some dishtowels or potholders from the Dollar Store. Not only that, but I have also made homemade bread and included jars of my homemade jelly and put it all into a big tin. Food tastes better when it is homemade, so you really can't go wrong with a gift like this.

A class

Many people mentioned taking a class, such as a cooking class or a cake decorating class. Also, a class on learning how to play an instrument was included. The trick with this gift is knowing what the person on your list is interested in. Unless, of course, they happen to mention something they have been interested in learning about.

Something handmade

Something handmade, like a quilt or handmade pajamas, was mentioned as one of the best gifts ever received. If you are crafty, you should be able to make a gift like this. If, on the other hand, your level of craftiness is limited to hot-gluing yourself to the glue gun, then you might want to leave this one to the pros. You could also head to a local craft fair, where you can easily find something handmade and unique.

Self-care

This would be a gift for yoga classes or gym classes or something like a spa day or even a manicure. You could also give a gift basket filled with items for a manicure at home, or get the yoga fan on your list a new yoga mat or some yoga pants.

Photo by The Maine Writer

Hopefully, these suggestions will make your gift-giving a little easier by giving you some ideas. What is the best gift you have ever received? Have you already finished your holiday shopping, or do you like the challenge of waiting until the last minute?