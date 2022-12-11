Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very Ugly

Photo by Pixabay

In the Boston suburb of Dedham, Massachusetts, town library manager Lisa Desmond announced the decision to not put up the annual Christmas tree this holiday, and that really became the war on Christmas. Desmond posted on Facebook that the library would not be putting up the annual Christmas tree this year after learning in conversations with the library director that the tree made some people uncomfortable last year.

This announcement did not sit well with Dedham residents, and they were very vocal about it on social media.

Facebook: "As a Dedham resident, I am disappointed and outraged to see on the News tonight that my local library does not have its Christmas tree this year. With Zero explanation, When asked, was told “people “ were made uncomfortable last year looking at it. Really? In over 30 years of going to the Dedham Public Library, I have never heard anything negative about the Christmas tree or decorations.

I also find it ironic for a town based on Freedom to experience the repression of our traditions. The question many have are these same people who were uncomfortable last year looking at it, do not go into Public stores and spaces where Christmas trees are put up in August..........????"

This turned into a fight on social media that has included threats and bullying, and an LGBTQ activist was asked to step down from her position in a human rights group after sending profanity-laden and hateful messages. This was the message which landed her in trouble.

Photo by Facebook

The town of Dedham Human Rights Commission has issued a statement.

“HRC Member Diane Loud has stepped down from her position on the Dedham Human Rights Commission. We sincerely appreciate Diane's service and look forward to working with the Commission on Disabilities to find a representative to take her place.”

The town of Dedham has even stepped in to release a statement on the Christmas tree situation.

The Town of Dedham stands in support of all town staff targeted by recent online threats and bullying. Unfortunately, a recent social media post expressing disagreement with the decision to display a holiday tree at the library has quickly evolved into a polarized environment and has led to the harassment and bullying of town employees. We wholeheartedly condemn this behavior as it tears at the fabric of our community and cannot be tolerated. We continue to encourage constructive conversations and healthy debates, but because of social media and outside sources, what could have been something of legitimate discourse turned neighbor against neighbor, and has threatened the safety and well-being of community members and staff. This behavior is not a true reflection of our commitment to lead with kindness and civility. We have heard from our residents regarding this decision and acknowledge the varied perspectives. Community engagement and public discussion are cornerstones of local government, and we encourage our residents to participate in our open, constructive dialogues. We look forward to continued public engagement and for the opportunities to work together toward shared goals. We strive to make Dedham a welcoming community for all, where differences can be celebrated, not attacked.

The library will be holding a Board of Library Trustees meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13 at the Endicott Branch Library, 257 Mt. Vernon St. Residents are asking all residents to attend the meeting, and if they can't, to send a letter to the board.

Let's hope this community can come up with a reasonable solution and enjoy the holiday season without any more fighting.