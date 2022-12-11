Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th Charges

Photo by Pixabay

Nicholas Hendrix, a 35-year-old Army veteran from Gorham, Maine, was sentenced on December 9, 2022, to 30 days in prison for his participation on January 6th. Hendrix was arrested on federal charges in Portland, Maine, on May 27, 2021, and charged with four misdemeanor charges, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

Hendrix was arraigned on August 2, 2021, when he pleaded not guilty to all four charges. He returned to court on June 27, 2022, where he pleaded guilty to willfully and knowingly entering the Capitol building. With his plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the other three charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The maximum sentence for the dropped charges was six months in prison, up to $5,000 in fines, and up to five years of probation. The FBI was able to identify Hendrix using security camera footage taken inside the Capitol building on January 6, which showed him inside the building for one minute and twenty-three seconds near the Rotunda door, along with video found on his phone. Hendrix was investigated after someone overheard him talking about the event and showing a video of it from his phone, which then caused the person to leave an online tip for the FBI.