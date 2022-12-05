Texas Catholic Bishop Calls Out Hillary Clinton For Her Recent Comments

Photo by Twitter@bishopoftyler

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is no stranger to making comments about those on the opposite side of her political views that end up causing a stir, and she did just that this weekend. The Clinton Presidential Center in Arkansas held the Women's Voices Summit on December 2nd, during which Hillary was being interviewed by CNN's Christiane Amanpour. During the interview, Amanpour asked Hillary about her comment, in which Clinton said women's rights remain unfinished business around the world, including in the United States.

“We have come a long way on so many fronts, but we are also in a period of time where there is a lot of pushback and much of the progress that has been taken for granted by too many people is under attack: literally under attack in places like Iran, Afghanistan, or Ukraine — where rape is a tactic of war — or under attack by political and cultural forces in a country like our own when it comes to women’s healthcare and bodily autonomy,” Clinton said.

Clinton was referencing the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and sending it back to the states to decide how to regulate it, rather than the federal government regulating it. Her comments comparing pro-lifers to the Taliban, the Iranian regime, and Russian soldiers committing war crimes did not sit well with Texas Catholic Bishop Joseph E. Strickland. The bishop responded to her remarks with a tweet asking people not to listen to her and calling her an evil woman.