Elon Musk Spills the Tea

The Maine Writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzaIf_0jVoMZy200
Photo byPixabay

Elon Musk has said since he took over Twitter that he felt transparency with the company and how they handled things in the past prior to his takeover of the company was something he felt was important to make public. Well, he was keeping everyone in suspense when at 4 p.m. on a Friday, he tweeted out this.

Then this tweet followed.

Twitter was abuzz with the news of what Musk might reveal, and then 5 p.m. came and went, and it was quiet. Twitter users started wondering what had happened to Elon, and the hashtag "Where's Elon" started trending. Musk then tweeted a little after 6 p.m. that they were double-checking some facts and it was going to be another 40 minutes. And then, at 6:44 p.m., he tweets this.

And away we go, let's see what exactly is in "The Twitter Files". Whether this story has any bite or is a nothing burger we shall have to wait and see. The tweets are internal documents obtained by sources at Twitter.

According to this tweet, Twitter was asked routinely to delete tweets, and here was a request from the Biden team.

Internal communications over the New York Post Hunter Biden laptop story.

A former Clinton social media staffer admits both Democrats and Republicans game the system to protect their big donors.

Some interesting comments from the crowd following the live tweeting session.

And the other side of the political aisle was also commenting.

And what would Twitter be without memes?

Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna contacted Twitter over them locking at that time White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany out of her account because she tweeted about the NY Post laptop story. Interesting note, Khanna was the only Democrat to get involved.

Democrat lawmakers, "The First Amendment isn't absolute".

Interesting take on this story.

What do you think about the "Twitter Files" so far? Nothing burger, or is it big news? I will continue following the story and will be back with more when there is more released.

