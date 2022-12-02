Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two Weeks

Photo by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) has been busy over the last two weeks with four drug busts. Two were in Hancock County in the towns of Sullivan and Deer Isle, another was in the town of Corinna in Penobscot County, and one was in the town of Wade in Aroostook County.

In the first bust, the MDEA was investigating fentanyl trafficking from a home in Sullivan, and on November 21, 2002, the MDEA, along with the help of the Maine State Police Tactical Team, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, and the FBI executed a search warrant on the Morancy Road home of Christopher Smith. During the search, 330 grams of fentanyl, 35 grams of cocaine, $3700 in suspected drug proceeds, and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun were found. The drugs seized have an estimated street value of $55,000. The three people arrested were Steven Maldonado Rodriguez, age 27, from South Lawrence, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico, Christopher Smith, age 41, of Sullivan, Maine, and Randolph Garland, age 58, also of Sullivan. Rodriguez was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking of Schedule Drugs, and Smith and Garland were both charged with Class A aggravated trafficking of Schedule W Drugs.

The second drug bust was part of an ongoing investigation into the importation of fentanyl into Maine from Massachusetts. A search warrant was executed on November 29, 2022, after an ongoing investigation into the importation and sale of large amounts of fentanyl being transported to Maine by out-of-state traffickers for redistribution throughout Penobscot County. A search at a residence in Corinna found over 1 kilogram of fentanyl along with $1600 in suspected drug proceeds. The estimated street value of the drugs MDEA seized is $165,000. Arrested and charged with Class A aggravated trafficking of Schedule W Drugs were David Ireland, age 61, of Corinna, and Carlos Daniel Del Jesus Garcia, age 22, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and the Dominican Republic. A third person was also arrested in this investigation on December 1, 2022. MDEA seized an additional 482 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $73,000 from a Newport, Maine, motel. Dylan Ireland, age 25, of Corinna was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in Schedule W Drugs.

The third bust was on November 30, 2022, after a months-long investigation into the importation and sale of significant amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Aroostook County. Over 2 pounds of suspected fentanyl, ½ pound of methamphetamine, over $12,000 in suspected drug proceeds, and several firearms were seized during the execution of the search warrant in Wade. The estimated street value of the drugs is $245,000. Arrested and charged with federal drug trafficking was Daniel White, age 56, of Wade, Maine.

The fourth bust was in Deer Isle on November 30, 2022, after what started as an investigation into a case of night hunting. Dexter Bray, age 42, was found to be in possession of three firearms, approximately 10 grams of fentanyl, and over $3000 in cash. With a search warrant for Bray's home in Deer Isle, MDEA found and seized approximately 23 grams of fentanyl, 6 grams of crack cocaine, over $16,000 in suspected drug proceeds, and 46 firearms. Bray was arrested for 2 counts of Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W. Also arrested was Heather Davis, age 42, of Deer Isle, charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W and violation of conditions of release. Davis is currently on bail for unlawful possession of fentanyl.