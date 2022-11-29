Biden Is Criticized For Asking Congress To Adopt Agreement To Avert Rail Strike

Photo by Pixabay

The potential for a rail strike is getting closer, and with that possibility, President Biden has called on Congress to pass legislation that will prevent a strike. The Railway Labor Act , which was passed in 1926, gives Congress the authority to prevent a rail strike. Under the Railway Labor Act, Congress can order the trains to operate as usual while they extend negotiations, or they can enforce the deal that was made by Biden's Presidential Emergency Board.

Out of the 12 unions that voted on the deal, 8 accepted it and 4 rejected it. The issue is over sick pay, and that was the reason some of the unions rejected the deal. The unions were looking to make federal sick pay policies a permanent benefit for union members.

There were plenty of progressives who were quick to call out Biden for his decision.

Senator Bernie Sanders feels the sick days should be paid for by Warren Buffett.

A rail strike would be bad for the economy, according to a recent analysis, and would cause a shortage of goods and materials along with the lost economic activity. Freight rail transportation is responsible for moving grain, and in 2020, railroads moved more than 1.5 million carloads of grain. Rail service is also responsible for 40% of all goods shipped long distances in the United States. Rail service is important for everyday goods. We move 835,000 tons of pet food each year by rail. If there is a rail strike, we will feel the impact. Let's hope this can be resolved before December 9th, when the rail workers could walk off the job.