Upcoming Supreme Court Case of Christian Web Designer to Challenge Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment

Photo by Pixabay

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments involving free speech and religious beliefs scheduled for December that do not involve designing wedding cakes but instead designing wedding websites. The lawyers, in this case, Alliance Defending Freedom, are the same lawyers that defended Colorado baker Jack Phillips. Phillips took his case to the Supreme Court over his refusal to make a cake for a gay wedding because of his religious beliefs and he won his case.

Alliance Defending Freedom is back in court with this case, defending 303 Creative LLC. The owner of 303 Creative is Colorado web designer Lorie Smith. Smith started her business in 2012 and currently offers graphic design services along with website design services. She would like to expand her business to include wedding website design services. Smith says her religious beliefs would cause her to decline any same-sex couples that came to her looking for her to design a wedding website for the couples. She wanted to post a statement on her business website about her religious objections to same-sex marriages, but her statement would conflict with the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation for any business open to the public. Smith felt the Colorado law was violating her free speech and religious rights, and she filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado in 2016 against members of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, and Aubrey Elenis, the director of the Colorado Civil Rights Division.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit ruled against Lorie Smith in July 2021, which led Smith to appeal to the Supreme Court in September 2021. The Supreme Court agreed in February 2022 that they would hear the case, and oral arguments will start on December 5, 2022.