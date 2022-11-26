Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in Maine

The Maine Writer

If you still have relatives visiting and need something to do, or you are looking for something to do with the kids, check out all the events going on around Maine this weekend. There are tree lightings and parades, along with Santa making visits around Vacationland. Or you could do some of your holiday shopping at one of the holiday craft fairs. Have a wonderful weekend!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogzC1_0jO3FEs900
Photo byPixabay

Saturday 11/26

Augusta: The 42nd annual Augusta Civic Center Thanksgiving Weekend Christmas in New England Arts and Craft Show is this weekend, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists and crafters from Maine and New England will be offering one-of-a-kind holiday gift items. There will be free parking, $5 admission for adults, and free admission for children 12 and under.

Augusta: The 6th annual River of Trees will be held at the new Augusta Teen Center, located at 244 Water Street. There will be over 50 trees on display Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Augusta: Come and celebrate the 12 days of Augusta and kick off the Holidays with Gingerbread Homes for the holidays. There will be free events going on all day open to the public at Market Square on Water Street, with the tree lighting and fireworks ending the day.

  • Santa will stroll through town from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • From 12 to 3 p.m., make a paper snowflake craft at the Lithgow Library.
  • Christmas at the Fort with Father Christmas, miniature ponies, and homemade gingerbread at Old Fort Weston from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Horse-drawn wagon rides from 2 to 4 p.m.
  • Visit holiday characters from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Holiday tree lighting at Market Square on Water Street at 5 p.m.
  • Fireworks display at 5:30 p.m. Downtown Water Street, Front Street

Bangor: The Anah Shriners' 11th annual "Feztival" of trees will be open to the public at 1404 Broadway on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can visit the gingerbread cafe for snacks, lunches, and refreshments. Admission is $2.00 for adults, and children 12 years old and younger are admitted for free.

Bath: Christmas tree lighting with Santa arriving at Library Park, 33 Summer Street, at 5 p.m. There will be caroling, cookies, and the lighting of the community Christmas tree.

Brooksville: The annual holiday craft fair with crafters and vendors from all over will be held at the Brooksville Community Center, 1 Black Bear Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast, lunch, and treats will also be for sale. Free admission.

Brewer: The 47th annual United Maine Craftsmen Thanksgiving Craft Show will be held at the Brewer Auditorium, 318 Wilson Street, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Brunswick: The annual tree lighting ceremony will be held at the Brunswick Town Mall on Maine Street, with the festivities starting at 2 p.m. There will be carolers, ice carving, cookies, and cocoa. Santa will flip the switch and light the tree at 5 p.m. This is a free event.

Caribou: Santa's reindeer will be in Lyndon Square this weekend. Come visit the live reindeer on Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. This is a free event. The tree lighting in Lyndon Square will be at 5 p.m.

Calais: The community tree lighting will be at Triangle Park from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. There will be caroling and free hot chocolate and cider. There will also be free take-home crafts for the kids.

Ellsworth: The annual tree lighting will be at 5 p.m. There will be activities starting at 3 p.m. outside City Hall, including a s'mores station, a holiday photo booth, hot cocoa and snacks, letters to Santa, and caroling.

Ellsworth: A drive-thru holiday light display will be at the Woodlawn Museum, located at 19 Black House Drive. The show will start nightly when it gets dark and run from 4 to 9 p.m. each day until the last day of the display on Saturday, December 31st. This is a free event and is sponsored by Darling's Auto Mall.

Greenville: The Moosehead Holiday Market will be at the Greenville High School cafeteria from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lots of crafters with everything from wreaths to maple syrup and more. There will also be horse-drawn carriage rides.

Greenville: Deck the Halls Parade at 4 p.m. The parade will run from Greenville Junction to downtown Greenville. After the parade, the lights of life tree lighting will take place in the public parking lot near Moosehead Marine Museum. Santa will also be at the tree lighting.

Guilford: The festival of wreaths will be at Mount Kineo Lodge, 39 Hudson Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be more than 50 wreaths to bid on. Tickets are 50 cents each, and admission is $2 with children 12 years old and younger admitted for free. This event raises money for Maine families who have a child fighting cancer.

Houlton: The Holiday Light Parade will begin downtown at 6 p.m., and then the Christmas tree will be lit by Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will be fireworks in Riverfront Park at 6:20 p.m.

Milo: There will be a craft fair held at the Three River Kiwanis, 15 Harris Pond Road, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Old Town: The festival of lights parade and the "kayak" tree lighting will take place, with the festival of lights parade starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 37 Fourth St., and ending at Riverfront Park at 6:45 p.m. The tree will be lit after the parade, and then there will be musical bingo at 7 p.m. and a fireworks display will start at 7:45 p.m. There will also be a bonfire, hot chocolate, and a visit from Santa.

Portland: The Portland Festival of Trees is at the Portland Masonic Temple, 415 Congress Street, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. There are over 30 fully decorated trees with themed gifts. Tickets are 10 for $10, and you deposit the tickets at the tree you hope to win. Admission is $5, and children 12 years of age and younger are admitted free with an adult.

Rockland: The annual parade of lights on Main Street will be at 5 p.m.

Saco: The 2022 Festival of Trees will be at the Saco Museum. This is open to the public, and admission is free. Come vote for your favorite tree and try your luck with the various raffle prizes. There will also be silent auctions for items featured on the artist tree. Raffle tickets are $5 for three tickets. All raffle proceeds will benefit the community programming efforts of the Dyer Library and Saco Museum. Saturday's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scarborough: Over 80 Maine crafters will participate in the 17th annual home for the holidays craft show. Craft items will feature pottery, fine art, wood, ornaments, and more. There will also be a concession stand with items available for purchase. The craft show will be held at Scarborough High School, 11 Municipal Drive, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Van Buren: The 4th annual Christmas light parade will be at 5:30 p.m. After the parade will be the tree lighting, and Santa will be at the Cabin.

Winthrop: There will be a holiday craft fair at the Augusta Armory from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by Winthrop Boy Scout Troop 604. All money raised will go towards membership and activities for the Boy Scout Troop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPglE_0jO3FEs900
Photo byPixabay

Sunday 11/27

Augusta: The 6th annual River of Trees will be held at the new Augusta Teen Center, located at 244 Water Street. There will be over 50 trees on display Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bangor: The Anah Shriners' 11th annual "Feztival" of trees will be open to the public at 1404 Broadway on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can visit the gingerbread cafe for snacks, lunches, and refreshments. Admission is $2.00 for adults, and children 12 years old and younger are admitted for free.

Caribou: Santa's reindeer will be in Lyndon Square this weekend. Come visit the live reindeer Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a free event.

Ellsworth: A drive-thru holiday light display will be at the Woodlawn Museum, located at 19 Black House Drive. The show will start nightly when it gets dark and run from 4 to 9 p.m. each day until the last day of the display on Saturday, December 31st. This is a free event and is sponsored by Darling's Auto Mall.

Portland: Portland Festival of Trees is at the Portland Masonic Temple, 415 Congress Street, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are over 30 fully decorated trees with themed gifts. Tickets are 10 for $10, and you deposit the tickets at the tree you hope to win. Admission is $5, and children 12 years of age and younger are admitted free with an adult.

Saco: The 2022 Festival of Trees will be at the Saco Museum. This is open to the public, and admission is free. Come vote for your favorite tree and try your luck with the various raffle prizes. There will also be silent auctions for items featured on the artist tree. Raffle tickets are $5 for three tickets. All raffle proceeds will benefit the community programming efforts of the Dyer Library and Saco Museum. Sunday's hours are 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# things to do in Maine# craft shows in Maine# Santa# tree lighting# Holiday parade

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a Mainer that enjoys writing about current news events along with news from my state of Maine. I am always looking for stories to tell, email me anytime @ TheMaineWriter @outlook.com with any news you feel should be looked into/mentioned, news going on in your town/city, community issues that need to be mentioned etc. Not only that, but I would especially like to hear more about veterans' events and stories in your communities so I can write more stories about the issues facing veterans. I always provide no spin, facts only journalism-- guaranteed.

Maine State
4894 followers

More from The Maine Writer

The Respect For Marriage Act Just Passed the Senate

The Respect For Marriage Act just passed the Senate in a bipartisan vote, with 61 "yea" votes to 36 "nay" votes. The bill needed 60 votes to pass. The amendments introduced by Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, and Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma did not pass. Senator Lee was disappointed that his amendment did not pass.

Read full story
18 comments

Biden Is Criticized For Asking Congress To Adopt Agreement To Avert Rail Strike

The potential for a rail strike is getting closer, and with that possibility, President Biden has called on Congress to pass legislation that will prevent a strike. The Railway Labor Act , which was passed in 1926, gives Congress the authority to prevent a rail strike. Under the Railway Labor Act, Congress can order the trains to operate as usual while they extend negotiations, or they can enforce the deal that was made by Biden's Presidential Emergency Board.

Read full story
5 comments

Citizens Against Government Waste Is Out With the 2022 Congressional Pig Book

The group Citizens Against Government Waste is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, private 501(c)(3) organization that is a government watchdog. They are against wasteful and corrupt spending in government. This group has been watching out for taxpayers as an advocacy group and reporting on government spending since 1984. The group publishes its annual "Congressional Pig Book" every year at the end of the year, detailing wasteful spending and Congress members' wasteful spending.

Read full story
57 comments
Colorado State

Upcoming Supreme Court Case of Christian Web Designer to Challenge Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments involving free speech and religious beliefs scheduled for December that do not involve designing wedding cakes but instead designing wedding websites. The lawyers, in this case, Alliance Defending Freedom, are the same lawyers that defended Colorado baker Jack Phillips. Phillips took his case to the Supreme Court over his refusal to make a cake for a gay wedding because of his religious beliefs and he won his case.

Read full story
21 comments
Nantucket, MA

President Biden Again Calls for Assault Weapons Ban During A Thanksgiving Visit

President Joe Biden is spending the Thanksgiving holiday in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Biden went to visit the Nantucket fire department and was asked by reporters to comment on the recent Walmart shooting in Virginia. Biden said, "He is sick and tired of these shootings. We should have much stricter gun laws."

Read full story
29 comments
Maine State

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!

Read full story
Maine State

Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender Daughter

A Maine veteran and his 21-year-old daughter have just filed a lawsuit in the U.S. district court for the District of Maine in Portland. The lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. Department of Defense and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and was filed anonymously by the Boston-based advocacy group GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders.

Read full story
3 comments

New Health and Human Services Report Suggests Mask Mandates for Long COVID

President Biden did say that the pandemic was over in September when asked by a reporter in a 60 Minutes interview, but a new report, Health + Long COVID from the Health and Human Services Department, is recommending that the mask mandate be returned as a way for people to avoid long COVID.

Read full story
535 comments

Biden Administration Pauses Student Loan Repayments Until June 2023

The White House announced today that they are again extending the pause on student loan repayments until June 2023. The payment pause was set to expire on December 31st. The first pause on student loan repayments came in 2020 with the COVID pandemic.

Read full story
1 comments
Plymouth, MA

The 53rd National Day of Mourning Protest to be Held at Plymouth Rock on Thanksgiving

The National Day of Mourning protest was first started back in 1970 to challenge the Thanksgiving myth and will be held again for the 53rd year this Thanksgiving at Plymouth Rock in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The protest is being held by the United American Indians of New England.

Read full story
11 comments
Maine State

Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

Electric Bills Are on the Rise in New England

New England is feeling the pain of higher electric bills, with Maine being the latest state to approve rate hikes. The increase is due to price increases in natural gas. New England relies on natural gas for electricity generation, and when the market price of natural gas goes up, then the supply rates also go up. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says that because burning fossil fuels is how most electricity is produced, there is nothing that the Public Utilities Commission can do to lower fuel prices.

Read full story
21 comments

Emotional Support Hotline Being Launched on Thanksgiving for Plant Based Eaters

Thanksgiving is well known for being the time of year when families and friends get together and give thanks, along with having a big dinner with turkey and lots of side dishes. Well, move over Butterball turkey hotline, because the alternative milk brand Oatly has announced that they will also be opening a hotline on Thanksgiving Day. The Oatly hotline will be for plant-based eaters, and the goal of the hotline is to help meat-free and dairy-free eaters get through holiday dinner conversations.

Read full story
9 comments

Twitter Reacts as Trump is Allowed Back

If you thought you heard a lot of loud "no" screams, it was probably because Twitter CEO Elon Musk just announced that former President Donald Trump was reinstated on the platform. Musk tweeted out a poll on Friday, asking Twitter users if Trump should be allowed back on Twitter.

Read full story
356 comments

This Thanksgiving Will Be More Expensive Than Last Year

Inflation continues to put a squeeze on household budgets, with the October Consumer Price Index showing an increase of 0.4% in the cost of goods and services in October and 7.7% year-over-year. Thanksgiving is around the corner, and unfortunately, the price of your dinner has also gone up.

Read full story
8 comments
Maine State

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20

TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!

Read full story

Respect for Marriage Act Just Moved Closer to Becoming Law

H.R. 8404, also known as the Respect for Marriage Act, moved closer to becoming law today by clearing the 60-vote threshold needed to move forward. A bipartisan group of senators made changes to the bill to protect religious liberty. The vote this afternoon was 62 yes to 37 no, with 12 Republicans voting to advance the bill.

Read full story
616 comments
Kennebec County, ME

690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine

The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.

Read full story
25 comments
Maine State

FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday

Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy