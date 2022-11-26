Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in Maine

If you still have relatives visiting and need something to do, or you are looking for something to do with the kids, check out all the events going on around Maine this weekend. There are tree lightings and parades, along with Santa making visits around Vacationland. Or you could do some of your holiday shopping at one of the holiday craft fairs. Have a wonderful weekend!

Photo by Pixabay

Saturday 11/26

Augusta: The 42nd annual Augusta Civic Center Thanksgiving Weekend Christmas in New England Arts and Craft Show is this weekend, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists and crafters from Maine and New England will be offering one-of-a-kind holiday gift items. There will be free parking, $5 admission for adults, and free admission for children 12 and under.

Augusta: The 6th annual River of Trees will be held at the new Augusta Teen Center, located at 244 Water Street. There will be over 50 trees on display Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Augusta: Come and celebrate the 12 days of Augusta and kick off the Holidays with Gingerbread Homes for the holidays. There will be free events going on all day open to the public at Market Square on Water Street, with the tree lighting and fireworks ending the day.

Santa will stroll through town from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

From 12 to 3 p.m., make a paper snowflake craft at the Lithgow Library.

Christmas at the Fort with Father Christmas, miniature ponies, and homemade gingerbread at Old Fort Weston from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horse-drawn wagon rides from 2 to 4 p.m.

Visit holiday characters from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Holiday tree lighting at Market Square on Water Street at 5 p.m.

Fireworks display at 5:30 p.m. Downtown Water Street, Front Street

Bangor: The Anah Shriners' 11th annual "Feztival" of trees will be open to the public at 1404 Broadway on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can visit the gingerbread cafe for snacks, lunches, and refreshments. Admission is $2.00 for adults, and children 12 years old and younger are admitted for free.

Bath: Christmas tree lighting with Santa arriving at Library Park, 33 Summer Street, at 5 p.m. There will be caroling, cookies, and the lighting of the community Christmas tree.

Brooksville: The annual holiday craft fair with crafters and vendors from all over will be held at the Brooksville Community Center, 1 Black Bear Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast, lunch, and treats will also be for sale. Free admission.

Brewer: The 47th annual United Maine Craftsmen Thanksgiving Craft Show will be held at the Brewer Auditorium, 318 Wilson Street, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Brunswick: The annual tree lighting ceremony will be held at the Brunswick Town Mall on Maine Street, with the festivities starting at 2 p.m. There will be carolers, ice carving, cookies, and cocoa. Santa will flip the switch and light the tree at 5 p.m. This is a free event.

Caribou: Santa's reindeer will be in Lyndon Square this weekend. Come visit the live reindeer on Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. This is a free event. The tree lighting in Lyndon Square will be at 5 p.m.

Calais: The community tree lighting will be at Triangle Park from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. There will be caroling and free hot chocolate and cider. There will also be free take-home crafts for the kids.

Ellsworth: The annual tree lighting will be at 5 p.m. There will be activities starting at 3 p.m. outside City Hall, including a s'mores station, a holiday photo booth, hot cocoa and snacks, letters to Santa, and caroling.

Ellsworth: A drive-thru holiday light display will be at the Woodlawn Museum, located at 19 Black House Drive. The show will start nightly when it gets dark and run from 4 to 9 p.m. each day until the last day of the display on Saturday, December 31st. This is a free event and is sponsored by Darling's Auto Mall.

Greenville: The Moosehead Holiday Market will be at the Greenville High School cafeteria from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lots of crafters with everything from wreaths to maple syrup and more. There will also be horse-drawn carriage rides.

Greenville: Deck the Halls Parade at 4 p.m. The parade will run from Greenville Junction to downtown Greenville. After the parade, the lights of life tree lighting will take place in the public parking lot near Moosehead Marine Museum. Santa will also be at the tree lighting.

Guilford: The festival of wreaths will be at Mount Kineo Lodge, 39 Hudson Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be more than 50 wreaths to bid on. Tickets are 50 cents each, and admission is $2 with children 12 years old and younger admitted for free. This event raises money for Maine families who have a child fighting cancer.

Houlton: The Holiday Light Parade will begin downtown at 6 p.m., and then the Christmas tree will be lit by Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will be fireworks in Riverfront Park at 6:20 p.m.

Milo: There will be a craft fair held at the Three River Kiwanis, 15 Harris Pond Road, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Old Town: The festival of lights parade and the "kayak" tree lighting will take place, with the festival of lights parade starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 37 Fourth St., and ending at Riverfront Park at 6:45 p.m. The tree will be lit after the parade, and then there will be musical bingo at 7 p.m. and a fireworks display will start at 7:45 p.m. There will also be a bonfire, hot chocolate, and a visit from Santa.

Portland: The Portland Festival of Trees is at the Portland Masonic Temple, 415 Congress Street, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. There are over 30 fully decorated trees with themed gifts. Tickets are 10 for $10, and you deposit the tickets at the tree you hope to win. Admission is $5, and children 12 years of age and younger are admitted free with an adult.

Rockland: The annual parade of lights on Main Street will be at 5 p.m.

Saco: The 2022 Festival of Trees will be at the Saco Museum. This is open to the public, and admission is free. Come vote for your favorite tree and try your luck with the various raffle prizes. There will also be silent auctions for items featured on the artist tree. Raffle tickets are $5 for three tickets. All raffle proceeds will benefit the community programming efforts of the Dyer Library and Saco Museum. Saturday's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scarborough: Over 80 Maine crafters will participate in the 17th annual home for the holidays craft show. Craft items will feature pottery, fine art, wood, ornaments, and more. There will also be a concession stand with items available for purchase. The craft show will be held at Scarborough High School, 11 Municipal Drive, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Van Buren: The 4th annual Christmas light parade will be at 5:30 p.m. After the parade will be the tree lighting, and Santa will be at the Cabin.

Winthrop: There will be a holiday craft fair at the Augusta Armory from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by Winthrop Boy Scout Troop 604. All money raised will go towards membership and activities for the Boy Scout Troop.

Photo by Pixabay

Sunday 11/27

Augusta: The 6th annual River of Trees will be held at the new Augusta Teen Center, located at 244 Water Street. There will be over 50 trees on display Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bangor: The Anah Shriners' 11th annual "Feztival" of trees will be open to the public at 1404 Broadway on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can visit the gingerbread cafe for snacks, lunches, and refreshments. Admission is $2.00 for adults, and children 12 years old and younger are admitted for free.

Caribou: Santa's reindeer will be in Lyndon Square this weekend. Come visit the live reindeer Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a free event.

Ellsworth: A drive-thru holiday light display will be at the Woodlawn Museum, located at 19 Black House Drive. The show will start nightly when it gets dark and run from 4 to 9 p.m. each day until the last day of the display on Saturday, December 31st. This is a free event and is sponsored by Darling's Auto Mall.

Portland: Portland Festival of Trees is at the Portland Masonic Temple, 415 Congress Street, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are over 30 fully decorated trees with themed gifts. Tickets are 10 for $10, and you deposit the tickets at the tree you hope to win. Admission is $5, and children 12 years of age and younger are admitted free with an adult.

Saco: The 2022 Festival of Trees will be at the Saco Museum. This is open to the public, and admission is free. Come vote for your favorite tree and try your luck with the various raffle prizes. There will also be silent auctions for items featured on the artist tree. Raffle tickets are $5 for three tickets. All raffle proceeds will benefit the community programming efforts of the Dyer Library and Saco Museum. Sunday's hours are 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.