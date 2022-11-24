Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender Daughter

Photo by Robert Linder/Unsplash

A Maine veteran and his 21-year-old daughter have just filed a lawsuit in the U.S. district court for the District of Maine in Portland. The lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. Department of Defense and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and was filed anonymously by the Boston-based advocacy group GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders.

The lawsuit challenges the 1976 federal statute that prohibits the military healthcare system, called TRICARE, from providing coverage for medically necessary surgical treatments for gender dysphoria for dependents of service members.

The veteran receives healthcare coverage for himself and his family through TRICARE. The veteran's daughter, a 21-year-old transgender woman, remains on her father's healthcare plan as a college student. The daughter suffers from gender dysphoria and began treatment for gender transition as a young adult. TRICARE covers her medications but does not cover surgical care.

“People who have sacrificed to serve our country should not be denied the ability to care for their families,” says GLAD attorney Ben Klein. “The military has made serious progress in treating transgender service members more fairly, and now it’s time to end this outdated and archaic denial of healthcare for transgender members of military families.” says GLAD attorney Jennifer Levi.

GLAD attorneys Ben Klein, Jennifer Levi, Shane McCammon, Matthew Moses, Seth Harrington, Brittany Roehrs, and Ethan Dowling are representing the veteran and his daughter in this case. They are challenging the statutory exclusion of coverage for transgender dependents’ medically necessary care as a violation of their constitutional rights to Equal Protection and Due Process and as a violation of the federal Rehabilitation Act. The lawsuit wants the exclusion law to be ruled unconstitutional, and they are also seeking damages.