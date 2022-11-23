New Health and Human Services Report Suggests Mask Mandates for Long COVID

Photo by Pixabay

President Biden did say that the pandemic was over in September when asked by a reporter in a 60 Minutes interview, but a new report, Health + Long COVID from the Health and Human Services Department, is recommending that the mask mandate be returned as a way for people to avoid long COVID.

The "Health + Long COVID" report from Health and Human Services recommends encouraging or mandating the wearing of masks and social distancing when in public places to protect from infection or reinfection and possible long COVID.

The Health + Long Covid report says the common goal is to improve the quality of care and life for those impacted by long COVID. The report says between 5 and 30% of people develop long COVID after a COVID infection. Increased access to disability and other assistance programs for those with long COVID and their caregivers is one of the recommendations. Expanding research on long COVID and providing safe and supportive conditions that will allow people with long COVID to be able to more fully engage in the world around them is another recommendation.

According to the report, there are currently between 7.7 and 23 million Americans that are currently dealing with long COVID, and that number is expected to keep growing. Long COVID has been called a silent epidemic.

So what exactly is "long COVID?"

According to the CDC, long COVID patients are experiencing symptoms of COVID that last four weeks or longer after the original COVID infection.

The Health + Long COVID report also recommends creating long COVID clinics to address issues specific to those suffering from chronic symptoms. President Biden sent a supplemental budget request on November 15, 2022, to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, asking for $9 million in extra funding to be used for ongoing and emerging COVID needs, along with money for Ukraine assistance needs.