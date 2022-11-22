The 53rd National Day of Mourning Protest to be Held at Plymouth Rock on Thanksgiving

Plymouth Rock Photo by The Maine Writer

The National Day of Mourning protest was first started back in 1970 to challenge the Thanksgiving myth and will be held again for the 53rd year this Thanksgiving at Plymouth Rock in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The protest is being held by the United American Indians of New England.

Plymouth Rock is located on the banks of Plymouth Bay in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Plymouth Rock is known as the site where the Mayflower Pilgrims founded the Plymouth Colony in 1620. The current Plymouth Rock is smaller than it originally was because it was originally moved by local residents and pieces were taken from the rock. Two pieces of the rock are also in the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History. Another piece of the rock is located in the Plymouth Church of the Pilgrims in Brooklyn Heights, New York. In 1921, Plymouth Rock was enclosed in a portico to keep it protected. It is also listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. The rock has been a target of vandalism over the years, most recently twice in 2020 when it was spray-painted with red graffiti.

The United American Indians of New England say they will continue to create a true awareness of Native peoples and history. They will help shatter the untrue image of the Pilgrims and the unjust system based on racism, settler colonialism, sexism, homophobia, and the profit-driven destruction of the earth that the Pilgrims and other European settlers introduced to these shores.

The United American Indians of New England say they continue to face racism and systemic oppression, and they will also be live-streaming the protest. Since 1970, Indigenous people have gathered at noon on Cole's Hill in Plymouth on Thanksgiving Day to protest Thanksgiving. They say Thanksgiving is a reminder of the genocide of millions of Native people, the theft of Native land, and the erasure of Native cultures.