Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.

Have a happy Thanksgiving!

Photo by Pixabay

Augusta: Le Club Calumet will have a Thanksgiving dinner located at 34 West River Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations are not required but will be happily accepted and will go towards the Augusta Bread of Life Soup Kitchen.

Belfast: Come and join in the annual Thanksgiving dinner at Traci's Diner, 57 Main Street, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dinner is by donation, but if you can't donate anything, you won't be turned away. All proceeds from the dinner will go to Maine adoptive and foster families to purchase Christmas gifts for the kids.

Brunswick: Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland Street, hosts its annual Thanksgiving dinner at 12 p.m.

Dexter: VFW Post 4298 on Cedar Street will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eat-in or takeout will be available. Delivery will be available for residents in the towns of Corinth, Dexter, Dover Foxcroft, Exeter, and Garland. For more information, call 341-2056.

Ellsworth: The Elks Lodge will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner at 317 High Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Takeout and dine-in options are available. Delivery will be available in the Ellsworth area. To arrange for delivery, you need to call 322-1728 before November 24th.

Guilford: The Red Maple Inn, 5 S Main Street, is hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dinner is by donation, with all proceeds going to the Parkman Grange MSAD 4 Santa project.

Hermon: Lynde Lodge, located at 2500 Route 2, is hosting dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Houlton: St. Mary of the Visitation Church, 112 Military Street, will be hosting its annual community Thanksgiving Day dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kennebunk: The 24th annual Project Pilgrim Thanksgiving meal by Community Harvest will be available by pickup or delivery only. Call 967-1911 to reserve your meal.

Kennebunk: There will be a free Thanksgiving Day meal at the Dorothy Stevens Community Center from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Norway: St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris Street, will be hosting a free community Thanksgiving Day dinner from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Please call 743-2606 to RSVP that you will be attending the dinner so they can plan how many people will be coming for dinner.

Oxford: Daddy O's in the Oxford Plaza will be hosting a Thanksgiving Day dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can also pick up dinner to go. Donations are welcome, but not required. Any donations will go back into the community to help those in need throughout the year.

Portland: Prepared Thanksgiving meals are available from Wayside for pickup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10 Congress Square and 135 Walton Street.

Rockland: St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 11 White Street, is hosting dinner from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. There will be gluten-free and vegan options available.

Saco: The 23rd annual free Thanksgiving Day dinner hosted by the Good Shepherd Parish and the Knights of Columbus will be held in the hall of the Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main Street, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free takeout and delivery are available. To set up for delivery, please call the church office at 282-3321 or Mitch or Dave at 467-5357.

Searsmont: The Waldo County Woodshed will host a free community Thanksgiving dinner at 2 p.m. Call 338-2692 for more information.

Springfield: The Quad County Snowmobile Club is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are welcome. For information, call 738-3400.

Stonington: The Island Community Center will offer free Thanksgiving meal deliveries starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 367-2735.

Topsham: American Legion Post 202, located at 79 Foreside Road, is offering a free Thanksgiving meal for all veterans and their families at 3 p.m.