Emotional Support Hotline Being Launched on Thanksgiving for Plant Based Eaters

Pixabay

Thanksgiving is well known for being the time of year when families and friends get together and give thanks, along with having a big dinner with turkey and lots of side dishes. Well, move over Butterball turkey hotline, because the alternative milk brand Oatly has announced that they will also be opening a hotline on Thanksgiving Day. The Oatly hotline will be for plant-based eaters, and the goal of the hotline is to help meat-free and dairy-free eaters get through holiday dinner conversations.

Oatly says those in need can dial the real hotline number (866) OAT-LINE and receive an assortment of conversational tools for the big day, including positive affirmations, statistics, and a motivational locker room-style speech. The hotline will be open and operated in real-time by live plant-based experts from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The experts will be standing by, waiting to answer any of your questions and also providing a listening ear to those in distress.

Honestly, this is not necessary, and I can say that as I am a vegetarian and have been one since I was a teenager. There is always a salad or vegetables at Thanksgiving, and if I went somewhere for dinner where I wasn't sure if there would be something for me, I would simply plan on making and bringing a dish I knew I would eat. I would make and bring a vegetable lasagna or a vegetable dish.

So you thought being concerned about Grandpa bringing up something political would be a problem. Well, now you have to be worried about your cousin, the plant-based eater, needing to call a hotline because you forgot she only ate plant-based foods and made the mistake of asking her if she wanted some turkey. This could really make for a Thanksgiving no one will soon forget.