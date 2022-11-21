Twitter Reacts as Trump is Allowed Back

Photo by Pixabay

If you thought you heard a lot of loud "no" screams, it was probably because Twitter CEO Elon Musk just announced that former President Donald Trump was reinstated on the platform. Musk tweeted out a poll on Friday, asking Twitter users if Trump should be allowed back on Twitter.

And after Musk announced the news, the memes were flowing as fast as the emotions, both in support of the decision and against it. "He's back" started trending soon after.

It didn't take long before "blocked" started trending.

Santa gave some Twitter users an early Christmas present.

Some users were questioning the safety of the platform after Musk allowed Trump back on.

Trump's Twitter account had over 88 million followers prior to Twitter banning his account on January 8, 2021. Twitter banned Trump, saying that his tweets violated the platform's policy against glorifying violence.

Court filings last week show that Trump had asked a U.S. appeals court to restore his lawsuit against Twitter that was challenging the permanent ban of his Twitter account prior to Musk's decision to restore his Twitter account. The lawsuit was asking for Twitter to immediately reinstate his account, along with compensatory and punitive damages. In May 2022, a San Francisco judge ruled against Trump over his Twitter ban challenge, rejecting the claim that Twitter violated his right to freedom of speech under the First Amendment. The judge dismissed his lawsuit.

When asked if he plans on returning to Twitter, Trump said he doesn't have any interest in returning and will likely stick with his platform, Truth Social. Currently, Trump's account has 85.9 million followers. Now everyone will be watching to see if Trump starts tweeting again.

