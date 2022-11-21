Twitter Reacts as Trump is Allowed Back

The Maine Writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315hTI_0jHlD4B800
Photo byPixabay

If you thought you heard a lot of loud "no" screams, it was probably because Twitter CEO Elon Musk just announced that former President Donald Trump was reinstated on the platform. Musk tweeted out a poll on Friday, asking Twitter users if Trump should be allowed back on Twitter.

And after Musk announced the news, the memes were flowing as fast as the emotions, both in support of the decision and against it. "He's back" started trending soon after.

It didn't take long before "blocked" started trending.

Santa gave some Twitter users an early Christmas present.

Some users were questioning the safety of the platform after Musk allowed Trump back on.

Trump's Twitter account had over 88 million followers prior to Twitter banning his account on January 8, 2021. Twitter banned Trump, saying that his tweets violated the platform's policy against glorifying violence.

Court filings last week show that Trump had asked a U.S. appeals court to restore his lawsuit against Twitter that was challenging the permanent ban of his Twitter account prior to Musk's decision to restore his Twitter account. The lawsuit was asking for Twitter to immediately reinstate his account, along with compensatory and punitive damages. In May 2022, a San Francisco judge ruled against Trump over his Twitter ban challenge, rejecting the claim that Twitter violated his right to freedom of speech under the First Amendment. The judge dismissed his lawsuit.

When asked if he plans on returning to Twitter, Trump said he doesn't have any interest in returning and will likely stick with his platform, Truth Social. Currently, Trump's account has 85.9 million followers. Now everyone will be watching to see if Trump starts tweeting again.

Reader discussion

What is your opinion on this topic? Should Trump be banned from Twitter, or should he be allowed back on the platform? Leave your opinions in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Twitter# Trump# Republicans# Current news# Elon Musk

Comments / 353

Published by

I'm a Mainer that enjoys writing about current news events along with news from my state of Maine. I am always looking for stories to tell, email me anytime @ TheMaineWriter @outlook.com with any news you feel should be looked into/mentioned, news going on in your town/city, community issues that need to be mentioned etc. Not only that, but I would especially like to hear more about veterans' events and stories in your communities so I can write more stories about the issues facing veterans. I always provide no spin, facts only journalism-- guaranteed.

Maine State
4368 followers

More from The Maine Writer

Maine State

Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender Daughter

A Maine veteran and his 21-year-old daughter have just filed a lawsuit in the U.S. district court for the District of Maine in Portland. The lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. Department of Defense and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and was filed anonymously by the Boston-based advocacy group GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders.

Read full story

New Health and Human Services Report Suggests Mask Mandates for Long COVID

President Biden did say that the pandemic was over in September when asked by a reporter in a 60 Minutes interview, but a new report, Health + Long COVID from the Health and Human Services Department, is recommending that the mask mandate be returned as a way for people to avoid long COVID.

Read full story
61 comments

Biden Administration Pauses Student Loan Repayments Until June 2023

The White House announced today that they are again extending the pause on student loan repayments until June 2023. The payment pause was set to expire on December 31st. The first pause on student loan repayments came in 2020 with the COVID pandemic.

Read full story
1 comments
Plymouth, MA

The 53rd National Day of Mourning Protest to be Held at Plymouth Rock on Thanksgiving

The National Day of Mourning protest was first started back in 1970 to challenge the Thanksgiving myth and will be held again for the 53rd year this Thanksgiving at Plymouth Rock in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The protest is being held by the United American Indians of New England.

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.

Read full story
Maine State

Electric Bills Are on the Rise in New England

New England is feeling the pain of higher electric bills, with Maine being the latest state to approve rate hikes. The increase is due to price increases in natural gas. New England relies on natural gas for electricity generation, and when the market price of natural gas goes up, then the supply rates also go up. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says that because burning fossil fuels is how most electricity is produced, there is nothing that the Public Utilities Commission can do to lower fuel prices.

Read full story
21 comments

Emotional Support Hotline Being Launched on Thanksgiving for Plant Based Eaters

Thanksgiving is well known for being the time of year when families and friends get together and give thanks, along with having a big dinner with turkey and lots of side dishes. Well, move over Butterball turkey hotline, because the alternative milk brand Oatly has announced that they will also be opening a hotline on Thanksgiving Day. The Oatly hotline will be for plant-based eaters, and the goal of the hotline is to help meat-free and dairy-free eaters get through holiday dinner conversations.

Read full story
9 comments

This Thanksgiving Will Be More Expensive Than Last Year

Inflation continues to put a squeeze on household budgets, with the October Consumer Price Index showing an increase of 0.4% in the cost of goods and services in October and 7.7% year-over-year. Thanksgiving is around the corner, and unfortunately, the price of your dinner has also gone up.

Read full story
8 comments
Maine State

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20

TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!

Read full story

Respect for Marriage Act Just Moved Closer to Becoming Law

H.R. 8404, also known as the Respect for Marriage Act, moved closer to becoming law today by clearing the 60-vote threshold needed to move forward. A bipartisan group of senators made changes to the bill to protect religious liberty. The vote this afternoon was 62 yes to 37 no, with 12 Republicans voting to advance the bill.

Read full story
616 comments
Kennebec County, ME

690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine

The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.

Read full story
25 comments
Maine State

FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday

Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Texas Gov. Abbott Invokes the Invasion Clauses of U.S. Constitution As Border Encounter Numbers are Released for October

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released the October number of migrants encountered at the border today. There were 230,000 encounters just at the southern border and a total of 551,930 encounters at all the U.S. borders in October. There was an increase of 1.5% at the southern border from September. Breaking down the numbers at the southern border, there were 69,960 migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua and 60,824 migrants from Mexico and North Central America. Unaccompanied children also increased slightly in October, by 1.1%, to 12,034. Fentanyl seizures also increased in October by 3.5%.

Read full story
1506 comments

Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against FTX and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

The story about Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX continues to evolve as Sam continues to tweet about the situation. The House has scheduled a hearing on FTX for December. Some of the Congressional candidates that were given donations by Sam Bankman-Fried have been asked if they will be giving the money back, and some said they will give the money to charity, some said they had already used it to boost other candidates, and some refused to answer the question. The PAC Protect Our Future received $27 million from Sam Bankman-Fried for congressional candidates.

Read full story
4 comments
Tennessee State

The Future of US Coal-Generated Power Plants

The U.S. Energy Information Association, which is a part of the Department of Energy and provides data and forecasts on current and future energy forecasts, released a report last week showing that 200,568 megawatts or 23% of the coal-fired electric generation capacity that is currently in operation in the United States, are set to go offline by the end of 2029. The planned plant retirements are in 24 states, with the most capacity being retired in the states of Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read full story
8 comments
Maine State

A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for Veterans

We have all heard the saying "food is fuel," and on Monday, November 14th, it will also help provide actual fuel for veterans' homes. The Maine Veterans Project Heating Fuel Program provides home heating oil to local veterans that are financially unable to purchase heating oil. With the current high cost of home heating oil at a statewide current average of $5.71 per gallon and most homes having heating oil tanks that hold 150-200 gallons of heating oil. This means filling up your heating oil tank can cost almost $1000 a fill-up, with most Maine households, on average, using four tanks of heating oil every winter. That will put a strain on anyone's budget, and that is why the Maine Veterans Project Heating Fuel Program is looking to add money to its heating fuel program. And that is where you can help, all by simply purchasing a tasty sandwich.

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13

It's time for the weekend roundup of things to do in Maine. While we do have a pretty dreary-looking day forecast for Saturday with rain coming, there are plenty of indoor activities going on that you might want to check out. There are, again this weekend, plenty of craft fairs to choose from if you want to get some of your holiday shopping started or finished. Everyone, have a wonderful weekend!

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

RSU 73 School Board Meets to Discuss Request to Remove the Books "Gender Queer" and "White Fragility" From Library

At a recent RSU 73 board of education meeting, one community member said they submitted a challenge to the book "Gender Queer" because they are alarmed that this book and the book "White Fragility" are in the school library. Complaints were made in September 2022 to challenge the books after a book review committee reviewed the books and recommended that the school keep the books in the library. The school board held a meeting to vote on the appeal and decide whether to keep the books or remove them.

Read full story
Derry, NH

Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant History

Derry, New Hampshire, is the fourth most populated town in New Hampshire with a population of around 34,000. Derry is a nice area with a low crime rate that is also pretty quiet, at least until recently, when the local Miss Greater Derry 2023 beauty pageant caused the town to divide social media users over the results of its pageant.

Read full story
312 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy