This Thanksgiving Will Be More Expensive Than Last Year

Pixabay

Inflation continues to put a squeeze on household budgets, with the October Consumer Price Index showing an increase of 0.4% in the cost of goods and services in October and 7.7% year-over-year. Thanksgiving is around the corner, and unfortunately, the price of your dinner has also gone up.

The average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner in 2020 was $46.90. Costs went up in 2021, with the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner at $53.31. The annual Farm Bureau survey shows Thanksgiving dinner for 2022 has gone up 20%. 2022 wins the unfortunate award for being the most expensive Thanksgiving in history, with the average cost of a dinner at $64.05.

The turkey itself is up 21% from last year, and the bad news is everything is up in price from last Thanksgiving except for one item. Cranberries are down 14% this Thanksgiving versus last year. The turkey isn't the item up the most in price, though. That award goes to your stuffing, which is up 69% this Thanksgiving. It looks like there might only be one kind of stuffing on your dinner table this year with that increase in price. Even your frozen peas have gone up by 23% this Thanksgiving. I'm sure that news makes all the non-vegetable fans smile happily.

And everyone's favorite part, dessert, is also going to have you digging a little deeper into your wallets. What is Thanksgiving without pumpkin pie? Well, this Thanksgiving, that pie is going to cost you 26% more just for the frozen pie crusts and 18% more for the pumpkin pie filling. Topping off your piece of pie with whipped cream? Well, that whipping cream is up 26% this year.

If you are traveling for Thanksgiving this year, you will have plenty of company, as AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving. This is a 1.5% increase from last year and makes this the third-busiest Thanksgiving for travel since 2000.

Whether you are traveling or hosting Thanksgiving at your home, I want to say thanks to my readers. I am very thankful for those who take the time to read my articles and engage in discussions on the article topics. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! What is the best Thanksgiving side dish? How about the best Thanksgiving dessert? Add your choice in the comments and we will see what ends up being the most popular.