Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20

TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!

Saturday, November 19th

Auburn: The Auburn Public Library at 49 Spring Street is having a “buck-a-bag” used book sale. Bring a bag, fill it with books, and pay just $1 for the bag. Choose from hundreds and hundreds of popular and classic fiction, children's books, and non-fiction books. There will also be puzzles, DVDs, audiobooks, and music CDs available for $1 each. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bangor: The Anah Shriners 11th annual “Feztival" of Trees is open to the public and being held at 1404 Broadway this weekend. There will also be a gingerbread cafe available for snacks, lunches, and refreshments. Admission is $2 for adults, and children 12 and younger are admitted for free. Saturday's hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bangor: The Maine Harvest Festival is being held this weekend at the Cross Insurance Center, located at 515 Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Military and veterans discount $6 admission. The Harvest Festival celebrates farm freshness with a two-day festival that will feature Maine-made food, art, crafts, winemakers, and other activities.

Bangor: All Souls Congregational Church on Broadway is hosting its annual bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. . There will be food, a craft room, a silent auction, a candy shop, a cookie nook, and more.

Bangor: The Brick Church at 126 Union Street will be hosting a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The craft fair will feature local crafters, a quilt raffle, and a chili and corn chowder luncheon available for purchase.

Brewer: The 1st annual 5K for the Maine Veterans Project at 391 North Main Street. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m.

Brewer: The 45th annual Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club's Railroad Show will be held at Jeff's Catering, located at 15 Littlefield Way, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is an event for collectors and families and there will be vendors, a silent auction, snacks, and open layouts for all to see and enjoy.

Dover Foxcroft: The 43rd annual SeDoMaCha Christmas craft fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 63 Harrison Avenue.

Dover Foxcroft: The Fall Folk Festival will be held at the Central Hall Commons at 152 East Main Street from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Fall Folk Festival has the best elements of a quality craft fair, along with showcases and demonstrations by the vendors and craftspeople who are participating. Among the vendors will be woodworkers, maple syrup producers, fiber arts, stone sculptures by Penobscot sculptor Tim Shay, and much more. There will be live music as well as home-baked goods, chili with meat and vegetarian options, and coffee, tea, and cider will be available for sale. Admission is $5 per person or $8 for a family. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Ellsworth: The VFW Post 109, located at 419 Main Street, is offering a free Thanksgiving dinner for senior citizens at 12 p.m. The doors will open at 11 a.m. with dinner being served at noon.

Falmouth: The Holly Days Fair will be held at Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a traditional church fair featuring delicious lobster stew, fresh Maine wreaths, a silent auction, vintage treasures, a boutique, handcrafts, homemade pies and cookies, a kids’ corner with Santa, and so much more. Admission is free and it is handicapped accessible.

Gorham: The Mission of Hope Clothes Closet, located at the Cressey Road United Methodist Church at 81 Cressey Road and Route 25, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be free clothes of all kinds and sizes for those in need.

Hamden: The annual holiday craft fair hosted by the Citizens of Maine will be held at 177 Coldbrook Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free, and there will be business and craft vendors, music, and a guest appearance from Santa.

Lewiston: The 2022 Shriners "Feztival" of Trees will be at the Kora Temple, 11 Sabattus Street, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, and children 12 years old and younger are admitted for free with paid adult admission.

Monson: A rabies clinic for cats and dogs will be held at the Monson Gym located at 35 Greenville Road from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. This clinic is for rabies only and only accepts cash. Dogs are $20, and cats are $30.

North Yarmouth: Santa's Workshop Christmas Fair will be held at North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come and shop in a relaxed atmosphere for unique country crafts, hand-knitted items, jewelry, a cookie walk, baked goods, jam, candy, plants, greens, and wreaths. Bid on a variety of silent auction items. Frozen chicken and gravy pies, dough balls to make your homemade pies, and pints of gravy made right at the church will be for sale. Hot chicken pie meals with all the fixings and cream of spinach crab meat soup will be ready for takeout starting at 11 a.m. Credit cards, cash, and checks are accepted. Handicapped accessible.

Orono: The Dirigo Pines craft and vendor fair will be held at 9 Alumni Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Perry: The Christmas Forest of Maine will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. on US Route 1 at the corner of Perry and Eastport. The Christmas Forest is a 1/4-mile walking trail through the forest. There are over 50,000 lights along with synchronized music and light show. Guests can walk the trail at their leisure, with photo opportunities available throughout, including a giant snowman. Come and enjoy real-life mascots and animated characters. Guests can also purchase hot chocolate and cookies to take on the trail. Come and meet and feed the Christmas donkey “Prancer” who thinks he is a reindeer. Bring your letters for Santa. Limited parking on-site, with plenty of parking on the road or across the street at Perry's Corner. No pets allowed. Admission is $5 per person cash only, with children ages 2 and under admitted for free.

Rockport: The annual Camden Hills Regional High School ski and winter gear sale will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 25 Keelson Drive. Gear for sale includes skis both nordic and alpine, boots, poles, snowboards, skates, helmets, skates, winter clothing, and more. There will be new and used gear.

Smithfield: The North Pond holiday craft bazaar will be held at the Fairview Grange, 826 Village Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vassalboro: The Vassalboro United Methodist Church, located at 614 Main Street, will be hosting a cookie walk and craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to cookies and crafts, there will also be minestrone soup, corn chowder, chili, pickled beets, zucchini relish, and salsa available for purchase.

Waterville: VFW Post 1285, located on Water Street, will be hosting a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the VFW Auxiliary.

Waterville: The annual Armory Early Bird Christmas Craft Show will be held at the Waterville National Guard Armory, located at 74 Drummond Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend. At this craft show, you will find one-of-a-kind gifts from wood items, quilt work, knits and crochet, jams and jellies, dolls, jewelry, and much more all at prices you can afford. Admission is $3, with children 12 and under admitted for free.

Sunday, November 20th

Kennebunkport: Autumn Wedding Show will be held at Nonantum Resort, located at 95 Ocean Avenue, from 1 to 4 p.m. This is a free event and gives you the chance to meet with wedding professionals to plan your dream wedding. Whether you are just beginning to think about your wedding or you have a date and venue set already, this show will help you get inspired and meet with vendors. Enjoy hors d'oeuvres, and grab a cocktail or glass of wine. To reserve your free spot, click here.

Madison: Bingo at the American Legion Hall, located at 20 S. Maple Street. Doors open at noon, and the games start at 2 p.m. The kitchen will be open with refreshments.

