Respect for Marriage Act Just Moved Closer to Becoming Law

Pixabay

H.R. 8404, also known as the Respect for Marriage Act, moved closer to becoming law today by clearing the 60-vote threshold needed to move forward. A bipartisan group of senators made changes to the bill to protect religious liberty. The vote this afternoon was 62 yes to 37 no, with 12 Republicans voting to advance the bill.

Republicans voting in support of the bill:

Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri

Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina

Senator Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia

Senator Susan Collins of Maine

Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa

Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming

Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska

Senator Rob Portman of Ohio

Senator Mitch Romney of Utah

Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska

Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina

Senator Todd Young of Indiana

The Respect for Marriage Act will repeal the law known as DOMA, or the Defense of Marriage Act, which was enacted when Bill Clinton was president. The Respect for Marriage Act will safeguard same-sex and interracial marriages by requiring the recognition of valid marriages regardless of sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.

The bill had already cleared the House in July, with 47 Republicans voting in support of it. Changes were made to the bill when it came to the Senate to ensure nonprofit religious organizations will not be required to provide services, facilities, or goods for the celebration of same-sex marriages. The changes also protect religious liberty and conscience protections available under the Constitution and federal law. The bill also makes it clear that it does not authorize the federal government to recognize polygamous marriages.

The next step for the Respect for Marriage Act will be to take it up again with the House for a vote after the changes made by the Senate, then it heads to President Biden for his signature.