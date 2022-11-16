690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine

Pixabay

The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.

Three Corners Solar says the project is expected to result in $8 million in property taxes for the towns the project is located in, along with the state of Maine. In addition to property tax money, Three Corners Solar has committed to providing, for the 20-year operating term of this project, $5,000 each year for local scholarship programs and charitable organizations. $100,000 for Unity College to be used to fund internships and research opportunities in renewable energy for students and faculty. $25,000 to the Sebasticook Regional Land Trust for conservation efforts.

This solar project will use modules from U.S.-based First Solar and inverters from Power Electronics. The solar project will be interconnected to the Central Maine Power system and is expected to generate 200 gigawatt hours of electricity each year. 1,875 acres of land will also be conserved with this project, including 531 acres in Shirley, 324 acres in Readfield, and 1,020 acres in the Unity wetlands.

Longroad Energy has a few other solar projects in Maine and owns and operates both solar and wind farms in 14 states. Longroad is owned by the New Zealand Super Fund, Infratil Limited, MEAG, and Longroad Energy Partners LLC.