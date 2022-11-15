FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday

Pixabay

Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.

Schools in the towns of Belfast, Ellsworth, Gardiner, Portland, Rockland, and Winslow also received a similar call as the call in Sanford. Maine State Police are helping all the towns involved with the investigations, and the Maine Information Analysis Center is also heavily involved in the investigation.

Portland High went into lockdown, while Portland police responded and evacuated the students from Portland High after they received the call and determined it was a hoax. Gardiner High School also received a threat and went into lockdown for a while before the lockdown was lifted. Brunswick Police responded to Brunswick High School after the phone call came in and said the report was fake. Some of the schools across Maine decided to take extra precautions and put the schools on lockdown while the investigation into the phone calls was going on, and they also asked parents not to come to the schools to pick up their children.

Maine State Police believe the threats are hoaxes.

The FBI also announced that they were aware of the threats that were made to Maine schools and that they would also continue to work with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information.