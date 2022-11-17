Texas Gov. Abbott Invokes the Invasion Clauses of U.S. Constitution As Border Encounter Numbers are Released for October

CBP.gov

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released the October number of migrants encountered at the border today. There were 230,000 encounters just at the southern border and a total of 551,930 encounters at all the U.S. borders in October. There was an increase of 1.5% at the southern border from September. Breaking down the numbers at the southern border, there were 69,960 migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua and 60,824 migrants from Mexico and North Central America. Unaccompanied children also increased slightly in October, by 1.1%, to 12,034. Fentanyl seizures also increased in October by 3.5%.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced today that he has invoked the Invasion Clauses of both the United States and Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend Texas against an invasion. Abbott says he is using his constitutional authority and other authorizations and Executive Orders to keep Texas and the United States safe.

The measures Governor Abbott has said he will take include: