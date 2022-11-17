Texas Gov. Abbott Invokes the Invasion Clauses of U.S. Constitution As Border Encounter Numbers are Released for October

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released the October number of migrants encountered at the border today. There were 230,000 encounters just at the southern border and a total of 551,930 encounters at all the U.S. borders in October. There was an increase of 1.5% at the southern border from September. Breaking down the numbers at the southern border, there were 69,960 migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua and 60,824 migrants from Mexico and North Central America. Unaccompanied children also increased slightly in October, by 1.1%, to 12,034. Fentanyl seizures also increased in October by 3.5%.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced today that he has invoked the Invasion Clauses of both the United States and Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend Texas against an invasion. Abbott says he is using his constitutional authority and other authorizations and Executive Orders to keep Texas and the United States safe.
The measures Governor Abbott has said he will take include:
- Deploying the National Guard to safeguard the border and to repel and turn back migrants trying to cross the border illegally.
- Deploy the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to arrest and return to the border migrants who crossed illegally, and deploy DPS to arrest illegal migrants for criminal activity.
- Build a border wall in multiple counties on the border.
- Deploy gunboats to secure the border.
- Designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.
- Enter into a compact with other states to secure the border.
- Enter into agreements with foreign powers to enhance border security.
- Provide resources for border counties to increase their efforts to respond to the border invasion.
Comments / 1497