Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against FTX and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

11/16/22 Update:

The story about Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX continues to evolve as Sam continues to tweet about the situation. The House has scheduled a hearing on FTX for December. Some of the Congressional candidates that were given donations by Sam Bankman-Fried have been asked if they will be giving the money back, and some said they will give the money to charity, some said they had already used it to boost other candidates, and some refused to answer the question. The PAC Protect Our Future received $27 million from Sam Bankman-Fried for congressional candidates.

A class action lawsuit was just filed in U.S. District Court in Florida by FTX investor Edwin Garrison. The lawsuit seeks to make FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, and the celebrities that promoted FTX responsible for the investors' losses.

The collapse of FTX

The founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, was considered a visionary by some. That all fell apart when many of FTX's customers were burned by what has turned into a financial crisis, and the effects in the aftermath of the FTX collapse are also causing many to look much closer at the cryptocurrency industry and question whether there should be more regulations placed on the industry.

Who is Sam Bankman-Fried?

Sam is the founder and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which was founded in 2019 and was the third-largest exchange by volume. FTX is based in the Bahamas. He also co-founded Alameda Research in 2017, which is a trading firm that specializes in cryptocurrencies. Bankman-Fried was born in Stanford, California, in March 1992 and is 30 years old. He graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in physics and a minor in mathematics. Sam's parents are both professors at Stanford, and his mother is one of the co-founders of the political dark money super PAC Mind the Gap, which is dedicated to helping Democrat candidates win elections. According to Open Secrets, the PAC raised almost $4 million in 2022. Donating big to democrats runs in the family. Sam was the largest Democrat National Committee donor in May 2022, and he contributed $5.2 million to the Biden campaign during the 2020 election campaign. Bankman-Fried was also the youngest billionaire and one of the 100 richest people in the world, with an estimated worth of $16 billion until last week, when he lost all of that money.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, and Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive. Authorities in the Bahamas have also launched a criminal investigation into FTX. Customers of FTX have not been able to get into their accounts, and FTX used its customers' funds to fund Bankman-Fried's other company, Alameda Research. Cryptocurrency is also different from a bank deposit in that there is no insurance for crypto deposits like there is for bank deposits, so if a bank fails, customer deposits are insured for up to $250,000, which is not the case for crypto.

There are many questions from those in the crypto world about Sam Bankman-Fried.

This story is sure to continue, and we will have to wait and see if there is a criminal probe launched in the U.S. and what ends up happening to Sam Bankman-Fried. Justice should be served, and Sam needs to deal with the consequences of his actions. Currently, Sam is tweeting from time to time and playing video games, he said. We will also have to watch and see what happens to the cryptocurrency industry after this crisis.

