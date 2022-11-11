Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13

It's time for the weekend roundup of things to do in Maine. While we do have a pretty dreary-looking day forecast for Saturday with rain coming, there are plenty of indoor activities going on that you might want to check out. There are, again this weekend, plenty of craft fairs to choose from if you want to get some of your holiday shopping started or finished. Everyone, have a wonderful weekend!

Saturday, November 12th

Atkinson: There will be a hunter's breakfast held at Atkinson United Methodist Church on South Stagecoach Road from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. The menu will include eggs, beans, sausage, biscuits, coffee, tea, juice, and more. The cost is $5 per meal.

Athens: Hunter's breakfast, with families welcome, is being held from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Church of the Open Bible on Route 150. The breakfast is by donation, with all donations going to the Athens Recreation Department.

Bangor: The Bangor Mall, located at 651 Stillwater Avenue, will be hosting a craft fair this weekend. There will be 350 crafters at the fair. Free admission, along with free pictures with Santa and a life-sized transformer. There will be a $1000 door prize. The hours on Saturday, are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brewer: A Christmas craft fair and bake sale will be held at the Second Congregational Church at 607 South Main Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be baked and canned goods, candies, local crafters, attic treasures, and a fish and corn chowder lunch for sale. They will also be collecting non-perishable items for the Brewer Food Pantry.

Cambridge: Free turkey harvest supper at Cambridge Baptist Church, 9 North Road, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Dexter: There will be a bake sale and yard sale at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 59 Main Street, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ellsworth: The annual holiday fair is being held at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church at 134 State Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ellsworth: There will be a craft fair at the VFW Hall at 419 Main Street, along with the Cub Scout Pack 86 selling baked goods and lunch items at reasonable prices to raise funds for their upcoming trip to Battleship Cove in Massachusetts. Santa will also be at the fair to greet the kids.

Ellsworth: The 5th annual cider and cheese festival will be held, with events going on all day starting at 10 a.m. with a festival market at Merrill Park. Free events include cider pressing demonstrations, apple tastings, live music, and an apple identification table (make sure to bring the apples you would like identified from trees on your property.)

Jonesboro: The Jonesboro Elementary PTO is hosting a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jonesboro Elementary School, located at 57 School Street.

Newfield: A holiday craft fair is being held this weekend at the Newfield Historical Society Building, located at 64 Elm Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Yarmouth: The annual veterans' Christmas arts and crafts fair with artisans from Maine and New England will be held this weekend at 120 Memorial Highway from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One-of-a-kind gifts from wood items, quilts, knitted and crocheted items, jams and jellies, dolls, jewelry, and much more all at prices you can afford. Wheelchair accessible.

Portland: The State Street Church holiday fair and lunch will be held at 159 State Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be soup and homemade bread for $7, desserts, coffee, baked goods, a cookie walk, tag sale items, attic treasures, used books and games, jewelry, and crafts.

Sanford: Sanford Christian Academy is hosting a craft and vendor fair at the school, located at 47 High Street, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free admission, local crafters and vendors, raffles, music, and food.

Sangerville: There will be a free hunter's supper at Grace Bible Church, 40 Douty Hill Road, at 6:00 p.m. This will be a ham supper, and all are welcome.

Sullivan: There will be a craft fair being held this weekend at the Sorrento-Sullivan Recreation Center, located at 1776 US-1, from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food and refreshments are available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXjxl_0j7kBsaV00
Pixabay

Sunday, November 13th

Bangor: The Bangor Mall, located at 651 Stillwater Avenue, will be hosting a craft fair this weekend. There will be 350 crafters at the fair. Free admission, along with free pictures with Santa and a life-sized transformer. There will be a $1000 door prize. The hours on Sunday are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Freeport: Live concert at the Freeport Community Library located at 10 Library Drive from 3 to 4:30 p.m. with the Cul de Sax saxophone quartet.

Newfield: A holiday craft fair is being held this weekend at the Newfield Historical Society Building, located at 64 Elm Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sullivan: There will be a craft fair being held this weekend at the Sorrento-Sullivan Recreation Center, located at 1776 US-1, from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food and refreshments are available.

Tenants Harbor: St. George will be hosting a fall festival fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come and celebrate the fall season and help raise funds for the CTE/Makerspace Building Project at St. George School. The festival will have hayrides, a pumpkin catapult, pie-eating contests, face painting, live music, and much more.

I'm a Mainer that enjoys writing about current news events along with news from my state of Maine.

