The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History Again

Deqa Dhalac City of South Portland

Deqa Dhalac made history in Maine in 2021 when she was elected mayor of South Portland, becoming the first Somali-American mayor elected not only in Maine but also in the United States. Dhalac is a Democrat and made Maine history yet again when she was announced as the projected winner of the Maine House of Representatives District 120 race.

Dhalac got her start in politics in South Portland in 2018 when she ran for a seat on the South Portland City Council and won. She was then re-elected in 2020, and in 2021, she was elected mayor of South Portland.

Deqa Dhalac is no stranger to politics because when she was growing up in her home in Somalia, her father was engaged in politics. Dhalac was born in Mogadishu and fled Somalia in 1990 when she planned to apply for asylum. She ended up marrying Abdi Farah, a Somali businessman from Atlanta, and then ended up moving to Lewiston, Maine, with her family in 2005. Dhalac started working as an interpreter for Catholic Charities of Maine, then opened her own interpreting service, earned two master's degrees, and is currently employed as a social worker for the Maine Department of Education.

Deqa also spends her time as a leader in the Somali Community Center of Maine.

Dhalac says she wants to change some people's ideas of immigrants and the idea that they are only in the United States to collect welfare. She says we're here to contribute to the economy, to work, and to raise our children in a safe place. Dhalac says her priorities are climate change, education, health care, and housing.





