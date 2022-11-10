Veterans Day Events 2022

Pixabay

Growing up in a family with military veterans and being married to a veteran, I never forget the sacrifice our veterans have made for our country and how they help protect our freedoms with their service. We owe them a debt of gratitude, and with Veterans Day coming up, I wanted to not only personally thank all of our veterans and active-duty servicemen and women, but I also wanted to share the parades and ceremonies that are scheduled around Maine for November 11th, along with free meals for veterans and their families. Happy Veterans Day to all our veterans and active-duty servicemen and women.

Veterans Day parades, ceremonies, and events around Maine for November 11, 2022

Alexander: Veterans Day flag waving on Route 9 from 9 a.m. until noon. Remember and honor our veterans by waving flags at the former Randy's Variety on Route 9. Free hot dogs for all veterans and all others by donation. All the proceeds are going to make sure all veterans in the Alexander, Crawford, and Cooper cemeteries receive a wreath this holiday season. All children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult.

Augusta: Veterans Day ceremony at Togus VA Medical Center, 1 VA Center. The ceremony is from 8 to 9 a.m. outside of building 200 by the flagpole commons. All are welcome.

Bangor-Brewer: The annual Veterans Day parade will start at 10:15 a.m. from the Brewer Hannaford at Twin City Plaza, proceeding down Wilson Street then crossing the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge into Bangor. The parade will then be on Main Street and end on Exchange Street in Bangor around 11:30 a.m.

Bangor: The annual Veterans Day concert will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Cole Land Transportation Museum, located at 405 Perry Road. The Bangor Band will be playing for the annual concert. Please come and show your support for the veterans and the Bangor Band.

Bar Harbor: A Veterans Day observance is being held at 11 a.m. at the Blue Star Memorial Marker located on Route 3, about 1/3 of a mile from the head of Mount Desert Island. The public is invited to join in this tribute to military members who have served and are serving our country.

Bath: A Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the American Legion Post 21 will start promptly at 11 a.m. at the American Legion plot at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. A luncheon will follow the ceremony at the American Legion Post 21.

Biddeford-Saco: The Veterans Day parade will begin in front of city hall at 10 a.m.

Camden: Camden American Legion Post 30, located at 91 Pearl Street, will be hosting a Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. The public is invited, and the event is free.

Cape Elizabeth: The Veterans Day parade starts at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Fowler Road and Old Ocean House Road, continues north on Route 77, west onto Scott Dyer Road, and ends at the War Veteran’s Memorial between the Pond Cove and middle schools.

Caribou: There will be a Veterans Day ceremony at 1 p.m. at the Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery, located at 37 Lombard Road. All veterans and the public are invited.

Ellsworth: Veterans Day tribute at 7 p.m. at The Grand, located at 165 Main Street. Join the Danny Harper Band and VFW Post #109 Color Guard to honor our veterans and active military. Free to the public.

Farmington: Veterans Day ceremony will be hosted by the American Legion Post 28 in Meetinghouse Park on Main Street at 11 a.m. The public is invited.

Limerick: Veterans Day prayer service at St. Matthew church located at 19 Dora Lane at 8:30 a.m. Following the prayer service, there will be a breakfast. All are welcome to attend either or both events.

Rockland: Veterans Day program at Winslow-Holbrook Park at 10 a.m. The public is invited.

South Portland: Veterans Day parade starts at 10 a.m.

Springvale: Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony will be held at 8:45 a.m. at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery at 83 Stanley Road.

Thomaston: American Legion Post 37, located at 10 Watts Lane, will host a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m.

Westbrook: A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery Veterans Rest located at Stroudwater Street from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Waldoboro: There will be a Veterans Day observance at the Waldoborough Historical Society on Main Street from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Please join us in saying thank you to our veterans. The Revere Bell will be rung by local veterans, and the American Legion Post will present the colors of our country.

Veterans Day free meals for veterans

Bath: American Legion Post 21 and the Longreach Girl Scouts cordially invite veterans to attend the American Legion Veterans Day ceremony and luncheon prepared by the Girl Scouts. The luncheon will be served after the ceremony around 11:30 a.m. and will be available until 1:30 p.m. at the American Legion, 200 Congress Avenue. If you are unable to attend the ceremony, please still join them for lunch. The luncheon menu will be pulled pork, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, garden salad, drinks, and desserts.

Cherryfield: Veterans Day spaghetti supper at St. Michael Church on 51 Elm Street from 5 to 8 p.m. All veterans eat for free, with a $5 admission fee for everyone else.

Corinna: Veterans Day spaghetti supper at the Corinna American Legion, 47 Maple Street, at 5:30 p.m. Free meal for veterans and a guest.

Dover Foxcroft: Veterans Day lunch at the American Legion Post 29, located at 112 Park Street. 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. open to the public and free for all veterans, by donation for those that are not a veteran. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

Farmington: There will be a free Veterans Day lunch for veterans and their families at the American Legion Hall at 158 High Street at noon.

Hiram: Veterans Day dinner at Calvary Bible Church, 348 S. Hiram Road, at 5:30 p.m. The church invites veterans and a guest to dinner as a way of thanking them for their service and sacrifice.

Jonesboro: Veterans Day lunch and flag waving at 11 a.m. at the Jonesboro Grange on Route 1. Free lunch for veterans and one guest.

Limerick: Veterans Day breakfast at St. Matthew Church, 19 Dora Lane, following a Veterans Day prayer service at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend either or both events.

Madison: The 12th annual Veterans Day dinner is at Daystar Chapel, located at 574 Lakewood Road. Daystar Chapel is inviting veterans and their spouses or significant other to a free dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. We appreciate you and thank you for your sacrifice and service to our country to protect our freedom.

Milo: Veterans Day dinner is being held at Penquis Valley High School, located at 48 Penquis Drive, with a turkey dinner being served at noon. Veterans and their families are welcome to attend.

Rockland: The public is invited to a luncheon at the American Legion on Limerock Street at 1 p.m. The lunch is free for veterans and $10 for everyone else.

Rockport: Veterans and their families are invited to attend the free Veterans Day breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the Wave Cafe at Camden Hills Regional High School.

Skowhegan: A Veterans Day dinner and ceremony will follow dinner at the Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge at 21 Silver Street at 5:30 p.m. The dinner menu is meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, corn, rolls, and dessert. A ceremony for veterans will follow the dinner.