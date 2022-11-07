Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for President

Robert Linder/Unsplash

The group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, has just announced that they will file a challenge under the 14th Amendment if former president Donald Trump announces he is running for president.

The 14th Amendment addresses citizenship and the rights of citizens. Section 3 of the 14th amendment specifically says no person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.

CREW says the evidence that former President Trump engaged in insurrection is overwhelming and that they are ready, willing, and able to make sure that the Constitution is upheld, and that Trump is prevented from taking office. CREW has also sent a letter to Trump to let him know of their planned challenge if he does announce he is running for president in 2024.

CREW did file a challenge in September in New Mexico and was successful in the challenge. A challenge was filed against Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, asking to have him removed from office after Griffin was charged with disorderly conduct on January 6th and was sentenced to 14 days in jail. The judge agreed with the CREW challenge and said Otero was disqualified from holding office under the 14th amendment and ordered him barred from office. CREW said it was the first time since 1869 that a judge had used the 14th Amendment to remove someone from office.

Who is CREW?

CREW was founded in 2001 by Democrat activists Norm Eisen and Louis Mayberg. The group describes itself as a “nonpartisan” public interest group, although they tend to target Republicans. CREW has received financial donations from groups such as Democracy Alliance, the Open Society Institute, the Tides Foundation, and the Streisand Foundation.