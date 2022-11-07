Washington, DC

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for President

The Maine Writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ToXJJ_0j2AF6tR00
Robert Linder/Unsplash

The group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, has just announced that they will file a challenge under the 14th Amendment if former president Donald Trump announces he is running for president.

The 14th Amendment addresses citizenship and the rights of citizens. Section 3 of the 14th amendment specifically says no person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.

CREW says the evidence that former President Trump engaged in insurrection is overwhelming and that they are ready, willing, and able to make sure that the Constitution is upheld, and that Trump is prevented from taking office. CREW has also sent a letter to Trump to let him know of their planned challenge if he does announce he is running for president in 2024.

CREW did file a challenge in September in New Mexico and was successful in the challenge. A challenge was filed against Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, asking to have him removed from office after Griffin was charged with disorderly conduct on January 6th and was sentenced to 14 days in jail. The judge agreed with the CREW challenge and said Otero was disqualified from holding office under the 14th amendment and ordered him barred from office. CREW said it was the first time since 1869 that a judge had used the 14th Amendment to remove someone from office.

Who is CREW?

CREW was founded in 2001 by Democrat activists Norm Eisen and Louis Mayberg. The group describes itself as a “nonpartisan” public interest group, although they tend to target Republicans. CREW has received financial donations from groups such as Democracy Alliance, the Open Society Institute, the Tides Foundation, and the Streisand Foundation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Citizens for Responsibility an# Trump# 14th Amendment# 2024 presidential election# current events

Comments / 235

Published by

I am always looking for stories to tell, email me anytime @ TheMaineWriter @outlook.com with any news going on in your town, fundraisers in your area, community service projects, education news and stories, businesses you want to recommend, community issues that need to be mentioned and any neighbors or community members that are making a difference so I can shine a spotlight on them. I would especially like to hear more about Maine veterans' events and stories in our communities so I can write more stories about the issues facing Maine veterans. I always provide no spin, facts only journalism guaranteed.

Maine State
3012 followers

More from The Maine Writer

Derry, NH

Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant History

Derry, New Hampshire, is the fourth most populated town in New Hampshire with a population of around 34,000. Derry is a nice area with a low crime rate that is also pretty quiet, at least until recently, when the local Miss Greater Derry 2023 beauty pageant caused the town to divide social media users over the results of its pageant.

Read full story
117 comments
Bar Harbor, ME

Bar Harbor Passes Citizens Initiative Limiting the Number of Cruise Ship Passengers Allowed On Shore

Bar Harbor is a popular tourist destination as well as a cruise ship destination. The town currently limits the number of cruise ship passengers allowed per day to 3,500 in July and August and no more than 5,500 in May, June, September, and October.

Read full story
South Portland, ME

The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History Again

Deqa Dhalac made history in Maine in 2021 when she was elected mayor of South Portland, becoming the first Somali-American mayor elected not only in Maine but also in the United States. Dhalac is a Democrat and made Maine history yet again when she was announced as the projected winner of the Maine House of Representatives District 120 race.

Read full story
13 comments
Maine State

Veterans Day Events 2022

Growing up in a family with military veterans and being married to a veteran, I never forget the sacrifice our veterans have made for our country and how they help protect our freedoms with their service. We owe them a debt of gratitude, and with Veterans Day coming up, I wanted to not only personally thank all of our veterans and active-duty servicemen and women, but I also wanted to share the parades and ceremonies that are scheduled around Maine for November 11th, along with free meals for veterans and their families. Happy Veterans Day to all our veterans and active-duty servicemen and women.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, ME

Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United States

The city of Portland, Maine, is well known to those of us here in other parts of the state as being very liberal. The city is the largest in Maine, with close to 70,000 residents. It is also not cheap to live in Portland, with the average monthly rent at $1635.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6

This weekend is going to be beautiful weather-wise so you will probably want to get out of the house. The good news for you is that you can get out and check out one of these events going on this weekend. With the holiday season quickly approaching, there is no shortage of craft fairs this weekend. If there is something going on that I didn't mention, feel free to mention it in the comments section, so others can check it out. Don't forget to turn your clocks back and check the batteries in your smoke detectors this weekend for daylight savings time.

Read full story
1 comments

Hatch Act Violation Filed Against White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Over Mega MAGA Republicans Comment

The group Protect The Public's Trust has filed a request for an investigation into a violation of the Hatch Act by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for her recent comments on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the White House press briefing. Protect The Public's Trust said Jean-Pierre's comments were disparaging to President Biden's political opponents when she said "mega MAGA Republican officials who don't believe in the rule of law" during an official press briefing. Protect The Public's Trust says Karine Jean-Pierre's statements were made in her role as a White House employee and appeared to be political in nature, seeking the defeat of her political opponents.

Read full story
1877 comments
Maine State

Maine D.O.T. Awards $387,200 Grant to Sunday River Ski Resort to Purchase 5 Vans With One Being Electric

The Maine Department of Transportation awarded the first grant from their pilot program, the Workforce Transportation Pilot Program, to Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry. The grant is for $387,200, and it will be used to purchase four vans, which will be used to offer free transportation to the ski resort for workers from nearby towns. In addition to the ski resort, the vans will also be offering transportation to workers at other area businesses. A fifth electric van will be used to help transport the Sunday River workers who are living in employer-provided housing. Sunday River is the largest employer in the Bethel area, employing 1,000 workers.

Read full story
3 comments
Montana State

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Just Ruled on Transgender Contestants in Beauty Pageants

Transgender activist Anita Green filed a civil rights lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit, against the Miss United States of America pageant in April 2021. Green made Montana state history in 2016 by becoming the first transgender National Delegate in Montana, where she is an executive board member of the Missoula County Democrats.

Read full story
505 comments
Maine State

Maine Governor Janet Mills Kicked off November With Abortion Rights Rally

The state of Maine has a 29-year-old law, “The Reproductive Privacy Act” which was passed by the Maine state legislature in 1994 and signed into law by Republican governor John McKernan. This law was a bipartisan effort to protect abortion services in Maine in the event Roe v. Wade was ever overturned. Maine is currently one of 17 states where Roe v. Wade is codified in either the state's constitution or state law. At the time, Maine was only the 5th state to offer abortion protection. Maine's Reproductive Privacy Act affirms a woman's right to end a pregnancy until viability, and beyond that when a woman's life or health is endangered by continuing the pregnancy.

Read full story
14 comments

The Fed Raises Interest Rates Again

The Federal Reserve unanimously voted to raise interest rates at their meeting today. They raised interest rates by 75 basis points. This is the sixth rate hike of 2022. The Federal Reserve rate hikes for 2022 started with 25 basis points in March, 50 in May, 75 in June, another 75 in both July and September, and 75 today, November 2nd. This is not going to be the last rate hike, according to the statement made today.

Read full story
4 comments
Maine State

Heating Oil Crunch in the Northeast

With the Northeast getting plenty of snow in the winter and also having some very cold temperatures, being able to heat your house is a priority. The Northeast also earns the distinction of using the most heating oil in the United States, with the New England states of Connecticut, Maine, and Massachusetts in the top five for most heating oil-consuming states, with New York and Pennsylvania also making the list. This means heating oil is a necessity to heat Northeast houses and keep the residents warm during the cold winters, with households in the Northeast using about 2.6 billion gallons of heating oil in 2020.

Read full story
24 comments
Livermore Falls, ME

Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School Library

Regional School Unit 73 (RSU 73), which serves 1450 students in the towns of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls, has had an appeal filed to remove two books from the school library at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.

Read full story
19 comments
Maine State

Maine Lobsterman With a Rare Catch

The ocean is an interesting place to work in, and for Maine lobstermen and women, it's a tough yet rewarding job. Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster, and Maine's lobstermen have been doing it for generations. Maine's lobsters are known for being different from other lobsters because the meat has a sweeter flavor. The lines are often very long at the local lobster places in the summer, when the tourists come to our state to enjoy our Maine lobsters.

Read full story
2 comments

Kroger Ordered to Pay Two Former Employees They Fired Over Refusal to Wear a Multicolored Heart

A Kroger store found themselves in the middle of a lawsuit after they fired two of their workers over the workers' refusal to wear a multicolored company apron. Kroger was requiring the two former employees to wear an apron with a multicolored heart and phrase. One of the employees, Brenda Lawson, asked not to wear the apron because she considered the symbol to be an LGBTQ symbol and her religious beliefs do not allow her to support or promote LGBTQ +.

Read full story
447 comments
Maine State

Halloween Events Around Maine 10/31/22

Boo! Happy Halloween, everyone. Enjoy this handy guide to Halloween events around the state of Maine. Included are some fun events just for adults, as well as plenty of fun events for kids, and even an actual witches' sabbath. Watch out for all the little ghosts and goblins out collecting candy when you are out driving, and have a very happy and fun Halloween!

Read full story
Maine State

Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30

Time really does fly as we find ourselves at the end of another month. This is the last weekend in October, and with Halloween on Monday, most of the weekend events are Halloween-themed. I am including a few non-Halloween events, and here is also the Halloween weekend one, in case you missed it. Of course, can't forget to mention Saturday is the opening day of deer hunting season, good luck to all the hunters. The final Honor Flight Maine of 2022 will be arriving at Portland Jetport Sunday if you would like to welcome home the veterans. Have a great weekend!

Read full story

Twitter Under New Ownership

With the drama that occurs regularly on Twitter, you would not be surprised by some drama along the way when the company was being bought by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk became the largest shareholder of the company with 9.1% stock ownership in April 2022 according to an SEC filing. It was April 14, 2022, when Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion. In July 2022, Musk claimed Twitter had lied about the actual number of spam accounts and said he was going to terminate the deal. Not long after, Twitter filed a lawsuit against Musk in Delaware. The lawsuit never went to court because, in early October 2022, Musk announced he was going to go through with the deal and purchase Twitter and he closed on the deal on October 27, 2022.

Read full story
Augusta, ME

Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30

Halloween weekend is upon us, and with that, we have plenty of events for both the kids and the kids at heart. I have put together this handy dandy events schedule to help you plan out your weekend of Halloween fun. Halloween itself is going to have its own events schedule coming out shortly so keep an eye out for it. Enjoy the weekend!

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy