Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6

Pixabay

This weekend is going to be beautiful weather-wise so you will probably want to get out of the house. The good news for you is that you can get out and check out one of these events going on this weekend. With the holiday season quickly approaching, there is no shortage of craft fairs this weekend. If there is something going on that I didn't mention, feel free to mention it in the comments section, so others can check it out. Don't forget to turn your clocks back and check the batteries in your smoke detectors this weekend for daylight savings time.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Saturday 11/5

Augusta: Cony Middle School's parent group's 2nd annual holiday craft fair will be held at the Augusta Civic Center from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Free admission. Come and shop for homemade gifts, holiday gifts, holiday decorations, local jewelry, and much more. Concessions will be available, raffles, and a 50/50 raffle.

Dexter: Hunter's Breakfast is open to the public at VFW Post 4298, located at 20 Cedar Street, from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. Eggs to order, bacon, sausage, beans, home fries, pancakes, and more. $7 a person. There will be a raffle with prizes for $5 a ticket. Prizes include a ground blind, browning knife set, hot seat, and buck grunt.

Dexter: Craft fair at St. Anne Church on 64 Free Street from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will feature homemade crafts, Christmas items, jewelry, books, puzzles, Gramma's attic, and themed baskets that can be bid on.

Fairfield: Lawrence High School Craft Fair at 9 School Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be vendors, handmade jewelry, crocheted items, hand-sewn items, charcuterie boards, clothing, dog treats, and more.

Freedom: A public turkey supper with all the fixings will be held at the Freedom Congregational Church hall from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Takeout is also available. Adults are $10, kids are $5, and children ages 3 and younger are free. All proceeds will benefit church projects.

Gorham: Maine Micro Holiday Artisan Fair at Robie Gym, located at 42 South Street, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find handmade soaps, toys and puzzles, jewelry, wood crafts, stained glass, wreaths, jams and jellies, and more.

Old Town: A craft and vendor fair will be held at the Old Town Elks Lodge 1287 at 37 Fourth Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $2.00, with children 12 years old and younger admitted for free. There will also be raffles and food.

Orono: Used book sale by Friends of the Orono Library at the Keith Anderson Center on Bennoch Road from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Portland: Festival of Trees viewing at St. Pius X Church parish hall, located at 492 Ocean Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Raffle tickets will be on sale to win the trees.

Westbrook: The St. Anthony Parish Christmas Fair will be held at 268 Brown Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be vendors and crafters along with books, DVDs, gift baskets, a children's area, baked goods, Italian and American foods, raffles, and more.

York: Farmers Market located at 1 Stonewall Lane, which is Exit 7 off I-95, U.S. Route 1, next to Stonewall Kitchen, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be specialty food producers, local farmers' goods, baked goods, and handmade crafts.

Sunday 11/6

Waterville: The 24th annual holiday craft fair is at the Waterville Elks Lodge on 76 Industrial Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission.