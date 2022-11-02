Maine Governor Janet Mills Kicked off November With Abortion Rights Rally

Janet Mills for Maine

The state of Maine has a 29-year-old law, “The Reproductive Privacy Act” which was passed by the Maine state legislature in 1994 and signed into law by Republican governor John McKernan. This law was a bipartisan effort to protect abortion services in Maine in the event Roe v. Wade was ever overturned. Maine is currently one of 17 states where Roe v. Wade is codified in either the state's constitution or state law. At the time, Maine was only the 5th state to offer abortion protection. Maine's Reproductive Privacy Act affirms a woman's right to end a pregnancy until viability, and beyond that when a woman's life or health is endangered by continuing the pregnancy.

Maine Democrats are campaigning on this issue in the hopes of not only keeping their Democrat majority in the state legislature but also helping current Democrat governor Janet Mills win another term as governor.

Mills recently issued an executive order forbidding state employees from cooperating with any out-of-state criminal investigations of women coming to Maine for an abortion or abortion providers. Planned Parenthood has endorsed Mills for governor because she has expanded abortion access with government-provided insurance for low-income Mainers called MaineCare and signed a law requiring an eight-foot safety zone around Maine abortion clinics. Mills also required state-regulated private insurance plans to pay for contraception and abortion.

At the rally called “Roe-vember” being held in Portland, Mills said, “We're not going to go backwards in Maine, because I do not believe woman's rights and freedoms are dispensable. The decision about reproductive health care belongs to a woman and her doctor, not some politician in Washington or Augusta, and certainly not Paul LePage!” Paul LePage is her Republican opponent and former Maine governor running against Mills. The Christian Civic League of Maine endorses LePage because of his stance on abortion, but the Maine GOP feels the issues to be focusing on are rising heating costs and the economy.