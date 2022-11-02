The Fed Raises Interest Rates Again

Pixabay

The Federal Reserve unanimously voted to raise interest rates at their meeting today. They raised interest rates by 75 basis points. This is the sixth rate hike of 2022. The Federal Reserve rate hikes for 2022 started with 25 basis points in March, 50 in May, 75 in June, another 75 in both July and September, and 75 today, November 2nd. This is not going to be the last rate hike, according to the statement made today.

"The Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time," the Federal Open Market Committee said in its statement.

How does this affect me?

Most consumers don't pay attention to the Federal Reserve meetings, but when the Fed raises the interest rates, it affects consumers. It affects credit cardholders, raising the amount of interest they pay on their balances. If you were looking to get a mortgage or refinance your current mortgage, you would be paying more. A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage today is 7.20%, up from 3.16% just last year on October 28, 2021. Another way the rate hikes could affect you is if you are buying a new car. The average rate of a 60-month car loan is now currently 5.63%. And we can't forget that this latest interest rate hike also means the cost of our U.S. debt will also go up. Extra interest will now be added to the deficit after the Fed's latest interest rate hike.

Reader discussion:

Are you concerned about the latest interest rate hike? Will you change any of your spending habits, or have you already done so? Do you have any money-saving tips you would like to share?