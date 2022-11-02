The Fed Raises Interest Rates Again

The Maine Writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORq7W_0iwFOOSw00
Pixabay

The Federal Reserve unanimously voted to raise interest rates at their meeting today. They raised interest rates by 75 basis points. This is the sixth rate hike of 2022. The Federal Reserve rate hikes for 2022 started with 25 basis points in March, 50 in May, 75 in June, another 75 in both July and September, and 75 today, November 2nd. This is not going to be the last rate hike, according to the statement made today.

"The Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time," the Federal Open Market Committee said in its statement.

How does this affect me?

Most consumers don't pay attention to the Federal Reserve meetings, but when the Fed raises the interest rates, it affects consumers. It affects credit cardholders, raising the amount of interest they pay on their balances. If you were looking to get a mortgage or refinance your current mortgage, you would be paying more. A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage today is 7.20%, up from 3.16% just last year on October 28, 2021. Another way the rate hikes could affect you is if you are buying a new car. The average rate of a 60-month car loan is now currently 5.63%. And we can't forget that this latest interest rate hike also means the cost of our U.S. debt will also go up. Extra interest will now be added to the deficit after the Fed's latest interest rate hike.

Reader discussion:

Are you concerned about the latest interest rate hike? Will you change any of your spending habits, or have you already done so? Do you have any money-saving tips you would like to share?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# economy# Federal Reserve# interest rates# consumers

Comments / 4

Published by

I am always looking for stories to tell, email me anytime @ TheMaineWriter @outlook.com with any news going on in your town, fundraisers in your area, community service projects, education news and stories, businesses you want to recommend, community issues that need to be mentioned and any neighbors or community members that are making a difference so I can shine a spotlight on them. I would especially like to hear more about Maine veterans' events and stories in our communities so I can write more stories about the issues facing Maine veterans. I always provide no spin, facts only journalism guaranteed.

Maine State
2529 followers

More from The Maine Writer

Maine State

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6

This weekend is going to be beautiful weather-wise so you will probably want to get out of the house. The good news for you is that you can get out and check out one of these events going on this weekend. With the holiday season quickly approaching, there is no shortage of craft fairs this weekend. If there is something going on that I didn't mention, feel free to mention it in the comments section, so others can check it out. Don't forget to turn your clocks back and check the batteries in your smoke detectors this weekend for daylight savings time.

Read full story
1 comments

Hatch Act Violation Filed Against White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Over Mega MAGA Republicans Comment

The group Protect The Public's Trust has filed a request for an investigation into a violation of the Hatch Act by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for her recent comments on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the White House press briefing. Protect The Public's Trust said Jean-Pierre's comments were disparaging to President Biden's political opponents when she said "mega MAGA Republican officials who don't believe in the rule of law" during an official press briefing. Protect The Public's Trust says Karine Jean-Pierre's statements were made in her role as a White House employee and appeared to be political in nature, seeking the defeat of her political opponents.

Read full story
1220 comments
Maine State

Maine D.O.T. Awards $387,200 Grant to Sunday River Ski Resort to Purchase 5 Vans With One Being Electric

The Maine Department of Transportation awarded the first grant from their pilot program, the Workforce Transportation Pilot Program, to Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry. The grant is for $387,200, and it will be used to purchase four vans, which will be used to offer free transportation to the ski resort for workers from nearby towns. In addition to the ski resort, the vans will also be offering transportation to workers at other area businesses. A fifth electric van will be used to help transport the Sunday River workers who are living in employer-provided housing. Sunday River is the largest employer in the Bethel area, employing 1,000 workers.

Read full story
3 comments
Montana State

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Just Ruled on Transgender Contestants in Beauty Pageants

Transgender activist Anita Green filed a civil rights lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit, against the Miss United States of America pageant in April 2021. Green made Montana state history in 2016 by becoming the first transgender National Delegate in Montana, where she is an executive board member of the Missoula County Democrats.

Read full story
417 comments
Maine State

Maine Governor Janet Mills Kicked off November With Abortion Rights Rally

The state of Maine has a 29-year-old law, “The Reproductive Privacy Act” which was passed by the Maine state legislature in 1994 and signed into law by Republican governor John McKernan. This law was a bipartisan effort to protect abortion services in Maine in the event Roe v. Wade was ever overturned. Maine is currently one of 17 states where Roe v. Wade is codified in either the state's constitution or state law. At the time, Maine was only the 5th state to offer abortion protection. Maine's Reproductive Privacy Act affirms a woman's right to end a pregnancy until viability, and beyond that when a woman's life or health is endangered by continuing the pregnancy.

Read full story
13 comments
Maine State

Heating Oil Crunch in the Northeast

With the Northeast getting plenty of snow in the winter and also having some very cold temperatures, being able to heat your house is a priority. The Northeast also earns the distinction of using the most heating oil in the United States, with the New England states of Connecticut, Maine, and Massachusetts in the top five for most heating oil-consuming states, with New York and Pennsylvania also making the list. This means heating oil is a necessity to heat Northeast houses and keep the residents warm during the cold winters, with households in the Northeast using about 2.6 billion gallons of heating oil in 2020.

Read full story
24 comments
Livermore Falls, ME

Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School Library

Regional School Unit 73 (RSU 73), which serves 1450 students in the towns of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls, has had an appeal filed to remove two books from the school library at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.

Read full story
19 comments
Maine State

Maine Lobsterman With a Rare Catch

The ocean is an interesting place to work in, and for Maine lobstermen and women, it's a tough yet rewarding job. Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster, and Maine's lobstermen have been doing it for generations. Maine's lobsters are known for being different from other lobsters because the meat has a sweeter flavor. The lines are often very long at the local lobster places in the summer, when the tourists come to our state to enjoy our Maine lobsters.

Read full story
2 comments

Kroger Ordered to Pay Two Former Employees They Fired Over Refusal to Wear a Multicolored Heart

A Kroger store found themselves in the middle of a lawsuit after they fired two of their workers over the workers' refusal to wear a multicolored company apron. Kroger was requiring the two former employees to wear an apron with a multicolored heart and phrase. One of the employees, Brenda Lawson, asked not to wear the apron because she considered the symbol to be an LGBTQ symbol and her religious beliefs do not allow her to support or promote LGBTQ +.

Read full story
441 comments
Maine State

Halloween Events Around Maine 10/31/22

Boo! Happy Halloween, everyone. Enjoy this handy guide to Halloween events around the state of Maine. Included are some fun events just for adults, as well as plenty of fun events for kids, and even an actual witches' sabbath. Watch out for all the little ghosts and goblins out collecting candy when you are out driving, and have a very happy and fun Halloween!

Read full story
Maine State

Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30

Time really does fly as we find ourselves at the end of another month. This is the last weekend in October, and with Halloween on Monday, most of the weekend events are Halloween-themed. I am including a few non-Halloween events, and here is also the Halloween weekend one, in case you missed it. Of course, can't forget to mention Saturday is the opening day of deer hunting season, good luck to all the hunters. The final Honor Flight Maine of 2022 will be arriving at Portland Jetport Sunday if you would like to welcome home the veterans. Have a great weekend!

Read full story

Twitter Under New Ownership

With the drama that occurs regularly on Twitter, you would not be surprised by some drama along the way when the company was being bought by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk became the largest shareholder of the company with 9.1% stock ownership in April 2022 according to an SEC filing. It was April 14, 2022, when Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion. In July 2022, Musk claimed Twitter had lied about the actual number of spam accounts and said he was going to terminate the deal. Not long after, Twitter filed a lawsuit against Musk in Delaware. The lawsuit never went to court because, in early October 2022, Musk announced he was going to go through with the deal and purchase Twitter and he closed on the deal on October 27, 2022.

Read full story
Augusta, ME

Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30

Halloween weekend is upon us, and with that, we have plenty of events for both the kids and the kids at heart. I have put together this handy dandy events schedule to help you plan out your weekend of Halloween fun. Halloween itself is going to have its own events schedule coming out shortly so keep an eye out for it. Enjoy the weekend!

Read full story
3 comments
Maine State

EPA Announces Funding for Nearly $1 Billion to Schools Across the USA to Purchase Electric School Buses

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced that the agency will be awarding almost $1 billion in funding to 389 school districts located in all 50 states, including Washington, D.C., to purchase electric school buses. The funding comes from H.R. 3684, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and will allow for the purchase of 2,400 electric buses.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance Team

The city of Bangor, Maine recently gave the Bangor Police Department $285,000 in its annual budget to fund the Bangor Community Assistance team. This team will consist of four mental health workers. The idea behind the team is to minimize interactions between those experiencing a mental health crisis and members of law enforcement.

Read full story
7 comments

Halloween Across the United States

Halloween is a big holiday, and it is not just for kids. Adults get into the fun of the holiday and spend money on not just candy to pass out on Halloween, but also buy decorations for both indoors and outdoors and costumes not just for the kids, but also for themselves and their pets. Pet costumes alone are expected to surpass 2021 which had a record high of $710 million. Halloween spending for 2022 is expected to be $10.6 billion and that includes candy, costumes, and decorations. Costumes.

Read full story
Maine State

Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30

Clear your calendars, everyone, because this week is jam-packed with fun Halloween events for the whole family, as well as some just for adults. A separate weekend edition of Halloween events with Halloween included will be coming out towards the end of the week, so be on the lookout for it.

Read full story
Bakersfield, CA

Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court Case

While a Colorado baker continues to challenge a ruling over violating state anti-discrimination laws by refusing to make a cake for a gender transition, a California baker has just had her court case ruled in her favor. Cathy Miller is the owner of Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, California, and the lawsuit stemmed from Miller's refusal to make a cake for a lesbian couple's wedding. This case has been in and out of court since 2018.

Read full story
102 comments

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Releases Migrant Encounter Numbers Friday

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has the crucial role of not only securing the United States borders but also supporting international trade and travel at the more than 300 ports of entry into the United States. The migrant encounter September report numbers for the Southern border were released late on Friday, October 21st, so let's take a look at the report and see exactly what is happening at our borders.

Read full story
99 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy