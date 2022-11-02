Heating Oil Crunch in the Northeast

Pixabay

With the Northeast getting plenty of snow in the winter and also having some very cold temperatures, being able to heat your house is a priority. The Northeast also earns the distinction of using the most heating oil in the United States, with the New England states of Connecticut, Maine, and Massachusetts in the top five for most heating oil-consuming states, with New York and Pennsylvania also making the list. This means heating oil is a necessity to heat Northeast houses and keep the residents warm during the cold winters, with households in the Northeast using about 2.6 billion gallons of heating oil in 2020.

Now, not only are residents of the Northeast facing a one-two punch with higher costs for heating oil and the second punch with the low amount of home heating oil inventory. Diesel fuel and heating oil inventories in the Northeast are 57% below average. Some parts of the Northeast have begun to start rationing the amount of home heating oil retailers receive. The lack of inventory is due to the lack of refining capacity in the Northeast, which, unfortunately, is a problem that is not going to go away.

The increased cost of heating oil this winter is a big concern, with the EIA projecting that homes that use heating oil as the primary source of heating will spend 27% more this winter compared to last winter. The 27% increase means a household in the Northeast will spend $2,354 on average this winter to heat the house, with an average home using 800 to 1000 gallons a season. Heating oil prices are already up 20% in the last 4 weeks, and winter is still a few weeks away. We can only hope for a warmer-than-usual winter in the Northeast.