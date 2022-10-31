Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School Library

Pexels

Regional School Unit 73 (RSU 73), which serves 1450 students in the towns of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls, has had an appeal filed to remove two books from the school library at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.

The books are "Gender Queer" A memoir by Maia Kobabe and "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo. Gender Queer has already been challenged in three Maine school districts this year.

RSU 40, which serves 1,850 students in the towns of Friendship, Union, Waldoboro, Warren, and Washington, had a request to remove the book. The book review committee reviewed the book and recommended that the school keep the book. The school board then met on October 20th and allowed public comment before they took a vote, 11 to 5, to follow the book review committee's recommendation and keep the book in the school's library.

MSAD 6, which serves 3,500 students in the towns of Buxton, Frye Island, Hollis, Limington, and Standish, had a request from a group of parents to remove two books: "Gender Queer" and "It's Perfectly Normal": Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex, and Sexual Health by Robie Harris. The book review committee reviewed the books and recommended that the books stay in the library. A board of education meeting was held on October 3rd with a public comment before the board held a vote of 10-1 in favor of following the book review committee's recommendations and keeping the books in the library.

Only one school district has removed the book "Gender Queer" after a book review committee recommended that the book stays in the library. The school board of RSU 56, which serves the towns of Canton, Carthage, Dixfield, and Peru, voted at the August 9, 2022, school board meeting 7-2 to overturn the review committee's decision, and the book "Gender Queer" was removed from the library.

At a recent RSU 73 board of education meeting, one community member said they submitted a challenge to the book "Gender Queer" because they are alarmed that this book is in the school library. Complaints were made in September 2022 to challenge the books after a book review committee reviewed the books and recommended that the school keep the books in the library. The school board will now have a meeting to vote on the appeal and decide whether to keep the books or remove them.