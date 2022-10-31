Maine Lobsterman With a Rare Catch

The Maine Writer

The ocean is an interesting place to work in, and for Maine lobstermen and women, it's a tough yet rewarding job. Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster, and Maine's lobstermen have been doing it for generations. Maine's lobsters are known for being different from other lobsters because the meat has a sweeter flavor. The lines are often very long at the local lobster places in the summer, when the tourists come to our state to enjoy our Maine lobsters.

Spending all that time out on the water might not seem like much fun to most people, but Maine lobsterman Jacob Knowles has made it not only fun but also very educational for his 1.4 million followers on his TikTok account. Back in September, Knowles shared a video where he rescued a stranded baby bird offshore that was very popular, and he is back with another popular video just in time for Halloween.

There have been some very colorful lobsters caught by Maine lobstermen and women, including blue-colored lobsters, orange-colored lobsters, and even a cotton candy-colored lobster given the name Haddie.

Lobsters are usually anywhere from greenish blue to a blackish brown color,and the odds of catching a lobster of another color are pretty rare, and Jacob Knowles was lucky enough to beat the odds with his catch of a calico-colored lobster perfect for Halloween.

According to the New England Aquarium, the highly rare "Halloween" lobster occurs at a chance of 1 in 50 million. The reason for the different colors is the amount of pigment, along with the lobster's diet and genetics. Knowles was able to find the Halloween lobster a nice new home at The Seacoast Science Center in New Hampshire.

Happy Halloween!