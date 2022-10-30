Kroger Ordered to Pay Two Former Employees They Fired Over Refusal to Wear a Multicolored Heart

Pixabay

A Kroger store found themselves in the middle of a lawsuit after they fired two of their workers over the workers' refusal to wear a multicolored company apron. Kroger was requiring the two former employees to wear an apron with a multicolored heart and phrase. One of the employees, Brenda Lawson, asked not to wear the apron because she considered the symbol to be an LGBTQ symbol and her religious beliefs do not allow her to support or promote LGBTQ +.

Kroger continued to discipline Lawson, although she had asked her employer to provide religious accommodation for her and Kroger refused. Lawson was written up numerous times for failing to follow the store's dress code. Another employee of the store, Trudy Rickard, was also requesting that she not have to wear the apron due to her religious beliefs. The store continued to write up both Lawson and Rickard until they were fired due to the number of times they had been written up for failure to follow the store's dress code.

A lawsuit was filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and was settled this week over this matter. Kroger will have to pay $180,000 to Lawson and Rickard for back pay and punitive damages. Also, part of the settlement requires Kroger to create a policy that will describe the process for requesting religious accommodations and provide guidelines for employees requesting religious accommodations. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission states its role is to enforce federal laws that prohibit employment discrimination.

Reader discussion:

Do you feel it should be the company's right to require you to wear something as part of the company dress code when you are at work, even though you might not agree with it?