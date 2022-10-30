Halloween Events Around Maine 10/31/22

Pixabay

Boo! Happy Halloween, everyone. Enjoy this handy guide to Halloween events around the state of Maine. Included are some fun events just for adults, as well as plenty of fun events for kids, and even an actual witches' sabbath. Watch out for all the little ghosts and goblins out collecting candy when you are out driving, and have a very happy and fun Halloween!

Pixabay

Augusta: Trunk-or-treat at the Central Church on Mission Avenue from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Augusta: United Volunteers of Maine Haunted House at 197 Civic Center Drive between Loot and Barnes and Noble, from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $15 per person.

Brewer: Trunk-or-treat at the Brewer Center for Health and Rehabilitation at 74 Parkway South from 4 to 6 p.m.

Brownville: The Brownville Fire Station at 52 Railroad Avenue will have a haunted house from 5 to 6:30 p.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Brownville Junction: The 5th annual “table or treat” will be held at Bernard Jones American Legion Post 92, located at 67 Railroad Avenue, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Brunswick: Trunk-or-treat at Maine Street Baptist Church at 326 Maine Street from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. This is a free, safe, and fun community event and all ages are welcome. There will be bounce houses, hot cocoa, apple cider, lots of candy, a campfire, and s'mores.

Corinna: Trunk-or-treat and a costume parade will be held indoors at the Perfect Fit Community Center at 42 Stetson Road from 5 to 7 p.m.

Dover Foxcroft: Trick-or-treat on East Main Street at these locations:

Trick-or-treat at Walgreens on 151 East Main Street from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

From 4:30 to 7 p.m., Vail's Custom Cakes and Icelandic Bakery will have candy, cookies, and hot coffee for the parents. Bring the kids in costume to get some treats.

At the Center Theater at 20 East Main Street at 4:30 p.m.

At the Thompson Free Library at 186 East Main Street at 4:30 p.m.

At Central Hall Commons at 152 East Main Street at 5 p.m.

Dover Foxcroft: Halloween costume parade at 4:45 p.m. Gather behind Pat's Pizza to line up and parade through town to the trunk-or-treat at the Dover Foxcroft Congregational Church.

Dover Foxcroft: The 3rd annual trunk-or-treat will be held at the Dover Foxcroft Congregational Church at 824 West Main Street from 5 to 7 p.m.

Dover Foxcroft: Hilltop Manor haunted house at 462 Essex Street, from 5 to 7 p.m. The haunted house will be free and open to all. Trick-or-treat in each room, and there will be snacks and drinks.

Dover-Foxcroft Witch's Sabbath, 9:00 p.m.

From the event listing: All are welcome to attend the first open Witch's Sabbath in Dover Foxcroft. The entire community is welcome, regardless of personal identity or creed. We build strong communities when we all work and stand as one. This is the way of the witch. Let's build a strong community and shed stigma. All ages are welcome. Anyone under 18 please be with a family member or have parental permission to attend. Please feel free to bring any divination tools to offer readings or any art or products you'd like to sell. Let's get the community together. Since everyone with space was afraid of the local backlash and people wanted us to remain separate and hidden away, the organizer moved the event to the middle of town and will have the Sabbath on the public sidewalks. We will all meet up at the boat landing at the Chamber of Commerce on South Street.

Gardiner: Halloween party for ages 21 and up at Table Bar, located at 207 Water Street, from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. There will be a costume contest with prizes. Tickets are $10 each, and you can purchase your tickets here.

Greenville: Trunk-or-treat in the parking lot of the Holy Family Church at 145 Pritham Avenue from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Guilford: Trick-or-treat at the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 3 School Street from 4 to 5:30 p.m. All are welcome.

Holden: Halloween haunted village from 5 to 7 p.m. Holden Congregational Church will have a haunted house, some trunk and treats, and a warm place to gather for hot cider, coffee, and snacks. There will be a costume contest at the church at 6 p.m.

Lee: Trunk-or-treat at Lee Fire and Rescue from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Levant: Halloween open house at Levant Fire and Rescue at 3917 Union Street from 6 to 8 p.m. Come and get some candy and treats and check out the fire station.

Limestone: A trunk-or-treat event is being held by the Limestone Parks and Recreation Department at Limestone Community School at 93 High Street from 5 to 7 p.m.

Livermore Falls: Halloween hoot and howl bash at Old Livermore Falls High School/AYS Building. The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. This will be a fun and non-scary event with trick-or-treating, a tour of the scare-free halls of horror, ghost stories, a mad science lab, face painting, a glow dance party, food, and plenty of fun.

Oakland: Trunk-or-treat at the Grace Bible Church parking lot at 333 Oak Street from 5 to 7 p.m. Come and enjoy a night of fun for the whole family in a safe environment. There will also be games. This is a free event.

Parkman: Trunk-or-treat at the Parkman Baptist Church on Rt.150 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Rangeley: Trunk-or-treat at the Rangeley Lakes town park from 3 to 5 p.m.

Rockland: Halloween costume party for adults 21 and older at The Grey Owl, located at 2 Park Drive, at 7 p.m. Music by Harper & Midwest Kind. Admission is $20 per person.

Rome: Trunk-or-treat at the Rome Town Office on 8 Mercer Road from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Decorate your trunk and join in the fun. All trick-or-treaters are welcome.

Sangerville: Trick-or-treat at the Sangerville Fire Department at 9 School Street from 5 to 9 p.m. All ages are welcome to come to explore the fire station and grab some treats. Parking is available behind the fire station.

Scarborough: Trunk-or-treat at The Rock Church at 66 Gorham Road from 6 to 7:30 p.m. All are welcome for some family fun, candy, food, and games. The parking lot will be filled with decorated cars and fun activities. There will also be a pirate ship that launches candy, a photo booth, and dance parties. All parking for the event is at Wentworth (follow the signs). The Rock Church is then a short three-minute walk. Parking passes are available for people with disabilities. You can get a pass from one of the Rock Church representatives at Wentworth.

South China: Trunk-or-treat will be held at the Central Church located at 627 Route 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

South Portland: Halloween trick-or-treating at the Maine mall, 364 Maine Mall Road, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Participating stores will be offering Halloween candy from 4:30 to 6 p.m. or until the candy runs out.

Southwest Harbor: Trunk-or-treat at 29 High Road from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be games, fun, and treats.

St. Francis: Trunk-or-treat from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wear your costume and walk through to collect treats at the St. Francis Community Center parking lot at 857 Main Street.

Sullivan: Halloween party at the Sorrento Sullivan Rec Center at 1776 US 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be games, music, prizes, treats, pumpkin painting, face painting, a costume parade, and a costume contest.

Waterford: From 4:30 to 6:30, trunk-or-treat at the North Waterford Fairgrounds at 36 Irving Green Road from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will also be free books, refreshments, photo ops, and trunk-or-treat.

Winthrop: Trunk-or-treat at the Winthrop Fire Station at 1703 Route 202 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Wiscasset: The annual Halloween parade lines up at the Wiscasset Elementary School at 4 p.m. and the parade starts at 4:30 p.m. on Federal Street. From 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. there will be a block party on Federal Street between Warren Street and Danforth Street with trunk-or-treating, food, music, a costume contest, and prizes.