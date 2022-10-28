Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30

Halloween weekend is upon us, and with that, we have plenty of events for both the kids and the kids at heart. I have put together this handy dandy events schedule to help you plan out your weekend of Halloween fun. Halloween itself is going to have its own events schedule coming out shortly so keep an eye out for it. Enjoy the weekend!

The Maine Writer

Saturday 10/29

Augusta: Touch-a-truck and trunk-or-treat at the Togus VA Medical Center parking lot, located at 1 VA Center, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Augusta: Come and trick-or-treat on Water Street from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Enjoy a night of fun and safe trick-or-treating in downtown Augusta. This will be fun for the whole family with trick-or-treating, a bounce house for the kids, fun entertainment for all ages, live music, and 92 Moose, B 98.5, and Capital 95.9 broadcasting live.

Augusta: The 2nd annual trunk-or-treat will be held in Caire Home Healthcare's parking lot at 28 Meadows Road from 2:30 until 5 p.m. There will also be photo areas set up to take photos, along with a cotton candy and apple cider station set up. This free event is for all ages.

Augusta: United Volunteers of Maine Haunted House at 197 Civic Center Drive, located between Loot and Barnes and Noble. The haunted house is open from 7 to 9 p.m. and admission is $15 per person.

Bangor: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow Street, will be hosting a teen Halloween party at 3 p.m. Kids ages 6-12 are invited to join the fun with spooky snacks, crafts, and games. Costumes are encouraged.

Bangor: The annual trunk-or-treat event will be in the Crosspoint Church parking lot from 10 a.m. until noon at 1476 Broadway. This event is free and open to the public. There will be a trunk-or-treat, live music, a food truck, and fun.

Bangor: Downtown trick-or-treat at participating businesses from 2 to 4 p.m. Businesses are on Main Street, Central Street, Washington Street, Harlow Street, and more.

Bangor: Trunk-or-treat at the St. Mary's campus at 768 Ohio Street from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Bangor: Halloween costume party for ages 21 and up at Benjamin's Pub, 123 Franklin Street, from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. Live music by Cryin Out Loud with an admission of $5 per person. There will be a costume contest with cash prizes.

Berwick: The 15th annual trunk-or-treat will be held at Memorial Field from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Parking for those participating in trick-or-treating is at 71 Sullivan Street.

Brewer: Come and join the fun at this spooktacular party for 21+ at the Brewer Eagles club. The club is located at 22 Atlantic Avenue, and the party starts at 7 p.m. There will be cash prizes for the best costume, along with drink specials. Admission is $5 for non-members.

Boothbay: Boothbay Railway Village Museum Spooktacular Halloween event runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wear your costume and bring a trick-or-treat bag. There will be carnival games, trick-or-treating and more. Tickets include a train ride. Tickets at the gate for ages 4 and up are $10, and kids aged 3 and under are admitted for free.

Brownville: The 9th annual Halloween party is for 21+ at the Bernard Jones American Legion Post 92 at 67 Railroad Avenue at 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar, dancing, eating, music, and fun all night. Bring a dish with your Halloween treat if you would like.

Cambridge: Halloween party from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Town Office. There will be games, prizes, a costume contest, and a trunk-or-treat. This is a free event.

Dexter: Kids haunted house at the REMAX office at 175 Spring Street from 5 to 7 p.m. Wear your costume and come through the kid-friendly maze to collect candy and other prizes. Help kick off the annual food drive by donating a non-perishable food item. Proceeds will go towards the school backpack program.

Dexter: 1st annual trunk-or-treat at Dexter Healthcare, 64 Park Street, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Dover-Foxcroft: Come into Dunkin' Donuts, 1104 W. Main Street, for some Halloween fun from 2 to 4 p.m. You can decorate your own Halloween-themed donut. Costumes are encouraged, and kids in costume will get a free spider donut. There will be a coloring contest where you design your own donut to be hung up in the store and you will win a prize. There will also be one small free hot chocolate given out per child.

Dover-Foxcroft: Halloween costume party for 21 and older upstairs at Pat's Pizza, 100 East Main Street, from 8 p.m. until midnight. There will be door prizes, special drinks, and games.

Dover-Foxcroft: Halloween costume party Friday and Saturday for ages 21 and up at the Bear's Den at 73 North Street. There will be live music with VOYD, drink specials, giveaways, and cash prizes for the best costumes. The fun starts at 7 p.m.

Ellsworth: Trunk-or-treat in the Downeast Family YMCA parking lot at 238 State Street from 4 to 6 p.m.

Gardiner: Halloween costume party for ages 21 and up at The Blind Pig, located at 11 Mechanic Street from 7 p.m. until midnight. There will be a costume contest, a witch's brew punch, and more.

Glenburn: Trunk-or-treat at the Glenburn school parking lot from 4 to 6 p.m.

Hallowell: There will be a drive-thru trunk-or-treat at Hall-Dale elementary at 26 Garden Lane from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Donations will also be collected by the Hall-Dale Key Club for UNICEF.

Hampden: Halloween open house at Hampden Rec Center, at 1 Main Road North, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Harrison: The Halloween Boo Extravaganza will be held at the Harrison Village Library at 4 Front Street from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. This is a free event with a fun afternoon of Halloween activities for ages up to 18. There will be a pumpkin carving/painting contest, Halloween movies Casper and Hocus Pocus, games, a professional photo booth, trunk-or-treat, apples, cider, popcorn, cocoa, and coffee. Please do not park at the library/town office parking lot. Park on Main Street or the post office, Crystal Lake park, the basketball court parking lot, and the church lot.

Houlton: The 3rd annual Shiretown Spooktacular will be held at Main and Market Square from noon until 2 p.m. This is a free event; kids 12 and under are invited to attend with their families. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Main St. and Market Square will be full of local businesses handing out candy and goodies to trick-or-treaters. Come dressed in your costume and bring your trick-or-treat bags. Family photos will be taken at the picturesque chamber of commerce. There will be a costume contest at 1 p.m. in front of the Cary library with prizes for groups ages 4 and under, ages 5-8, ages 9-12, and best family costumes.

Jonesboro: The 3rd annual Halloween Spooktacular and chili cookoff at the Jonesboro Grange on Route 1 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Kenduskeag: The Kenduskeag haunted house will be located at Cole Memorial ball field at 536 Kenduskeag-Levant Road and will be open from 7 p.m. until midnight. Admission is $5 per person and all proceeds will benefit the Kenduskeag Rec and Central High School class of 2023.

Kennebunk: Paloween at the Animal Welfare Society 46 Holland Road, at 1 p.m. Come to this free event with fun for the whole family. At this event, you will make treats for the resident animals, have a costume parade, and participate in a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt. There will be candy, treats, and prizes for everyone.

Madison: There will be a Halloween dance for ages 21 and up at the American Legion Post #39 at 20 S. Maple Street from 8 p.m. until midnight. It is open to the public, with an admission of $15 a couple or $10 per person. Come and enjoy live music, a costume contest, Halloween treats, and a 50/50 raffle. The proceeds from this event will go towards Thanksgiving food baskets.

Manchester: MIKA's 7th annual trunk-or-treat at 954 Western Avenue from 5 to 7 p.m. The parking lot will be filled with cars, trucks, fire trucks, police cars, and more. Each vehicle will have its trunk decorated, and kids will walk from trunk to trunk, gathering goodies. There will also be a life-sized candy land with real-life characters. The rain date is Sunday, October 30th from 5 to 7 p.m.

Milo: Trunk-or-treat at Penquis Valley High, 48 Penquis Drive, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Palmyra: Halloween party for 21 and up at Palmyra Community Center at 4 Madawaska Road from 7 to 11 p.m. Admission is by donation with a suggestion of $15 but pay what you can afford. There will also be food for sale by the Palmyra snowmobile club. Music by Non-Profit the band and a $75 cash prize for the best costume will be awarded at 10 p.m. BYOB

Turner: Trunk-or-treat will be held in the Leavitt High School parking lot at 21 Matthews Way from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Warren: Halloween Dance for 21 and up at Warren Odd Fellows Hall, 37 Camden Road, from 7 to 11 p.m. Come join the fun with an admission of $8.00 if you are wearing a costume and $10 without a costume. A cash prize for the best costume. BYOB food and drinks will be available for purchase. A DJ will be playing music. RSVP to Liz if you are planning on attending at 691-0710.

Waterville: 2nd annual trunk-or-treat and open house at the Alfond Youth and Community Center at 126 North Street from 2 to 5 p.m. Come and have fun trick-or-treating and take a guided building tour. There will also be raffles and more.



Wiscasset: Trunk-or-treat at the Grange Hall on Huntoon Hill from 5 to 7 p.m.

Pixabay

Sunday, 10/30

Augusta: United Volunteers of Maine Haunted House at 197 Civic Center Drive, located between Loot and Barnes and Noble. The haunted house is open from 7 to 9 p.m. and admission is $15 per person.

Belfast: Trunk-or-treat will be held at the Little River Church parking lot at 259 Northport Avenue from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be hayrides, hot dogs, candy, and lots of fun!

Bucksport: Trunk-or-treat will be held in the Bucksport High school parking lot at 102 Broadway from 1 to 4 p.m.

Dover-Foxcroft: The 1st annual trunk-or-treat at Shaw's, 1073 W. Main Street, from 3 to 6 p.m. Bring the kids for some fun.

Fairfield: 3rd annual drive-thru trunk-or-treat held by the Fairfield Police on Eskelund Drive from 3 to 6 p.m.

Gorham: "Halloween on the Farm" is a free event at Orchard Ridge Farm, 236 Sebago Lake Road, from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be a kids' costume contest and a scavenger hunt on the farm. Check-in for the scavenger hunt is outside the store, and the costume contest will be held in the greenhouse at 3 p.m. Hot food, snacks, and beverages will be available for purchase in the farm store.

Guilford: Trunk-or-treat at Herring Brothers Meats, 346 Water Street, from 4 to 6 p.m. Optional donations will be collected to benefit the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland.

Manchester: The 5th annual trick-or-treat off the street will be held at Hope Baptist Church, 726 Western Avenue, from 4 to 6 p.m. This is a free event with indoor trick-or-treating, snacks, and games.

Monson: There will be a costume parade with trick-or-treating and a pumpkin display. Bring your carved pumpkins to light up Main Street at 5:30 p.m. The costume parade will line up at the veteran's monument and head down near the fire station, where treats will be handed out.

Norridgewock: Trunk-or-treat in the parking lot of Life Church, 344 Skowhegan Road, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Otisfield: Trunk-or-treat at Community Hall from 3 to 5 p.m.

Turner: Trunk-or-treat will be held in the Leavitt High School parking lot at 21 Matthews Way from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Warren: Halloween Dance 21+ at Warren Odd Fellows Hall 37 Camden Road from 7 to 11 p.m. Come join the fun for admission $8.00 if you are wearing a costume and $10 without a costume. Cash prize for the best costume. BYOB food and drinks will be available to purchase. DJ will be playing music. RSVP to Liz if you are planning on attending 691-0710.

Waterville: 2nd annual trunk-or-treat and open house at the Alfond Youth and Community Center at 126 North Street from 2 to 5 p.m. Come and have fun trick-or-treating and take a guided building tour. There will also be raffles and more.



Winslow: The Human Society Waterville area is holding its 2nd annual trunk-or-treat at Winslow High School on 20 Danielson Street from 2 to 5 p.m. This all-ages event is free to attend. There will be arts and crafts, a costume contest for pets and people, a bounce house, games, and items available for purchase from vendors and food trucks.

Wiscasset: Trunk-or-treat at the Wiscasset Speedway from 4 to 6 p.m.