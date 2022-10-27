EPA Announces Funding for Nearly $1 Billion to Schools Across the USA to Purchase Electric School Buses

Pixabay

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced that the agency will be awarding almost $1 billion in funding to 389 school districts located in all 50 states, including Washington, D.C., to purchase electric school buses. The funding comes from H.R. 3684, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and will allow for the purchase of 2,400 electric buses.

The schools were chosen through a lottery system with school districts that serve low-income, rural, and tribal students being identified as priority areas, and they were 99% of the applications that were chosen. The agency is still reviewing applications and will be announcing some more of the schools that were granted funding soon. This funding also meets the goal of Biden's Justice 40 Initiative, which plans to deliver 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to communities that are underserved, disadvantaged, marginalized, and overburdened by pollution.

This funding is the first $1 billion in funding of a $5 billion five-year funding program. Another $1 billion in funding will be available in fiscal year 2023. The EPA is encouraging those school districts that did not apply for funding or did not receive funding in this first round to apply again.

Maine received 13 grants, with the following schools receiving funding:

Castine Public Schools- 1 bus requested, $395,000 total funding amount

Dayton Public Schools- 4 buses requested, $1,580,000.00 total funding amount

East Range Consolidated School District - 1 bus requested, $395,000 total funding amount

Mt. Desert Schools- 1 bus requested, $395,000 total funding amount

Pleasant Point Schools - 3 buses requested, $1,095,000.00 total funding amount

RSU 12 - 2 buses requested, $790,000.00 total funding amount

RSU 20 - 2 buses requested, $790,000.00 total funding amount

RSU 57/MSAD 57- 2 buses requested, $790,000.00 total funding amount

RSU 83/MSAD 13 - 1 bus requested, $395,000 total funding amount

Southwest Harbor Schools - 1 bus requested, $395,000 total funding

Waite Public Schools - 1 bus requested, $395,000 total funding

Wells-Ogunquit Consolidated School District - 11 buses requested, $4,345,000.00 total funding

Winthrop Public Schools - 4 buses requested, $1,580,000.00 total funding

Reader thoughts, let's discuss:

We just had the Nation's Report Card report released, and with it, we saw a historic drop in the test scores of all students across the United States. Should this money instead be repurposed and go towards addressing the learning losses, or is it much more important that we make sure students have electric buses to travel to school? What are your thoughts on this topic?