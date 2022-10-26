Halloween Across the United States

The Maine Writer

Halloween is a big holiday, and it is not just for kids. Adults get into the fun of the holiday and spend money on not just candy to pass out on Halloween, but also buy decorations for both indoors and outdoors and costumes not just for the kids, but also for themselves and their pets. Pet costumes alone are expected to surpass 2021 which had a record high of $710 million. Halloween spending for 2022 is expected to be $10.6 billion and that includes candy, costumes, and decorations. Costumes

Deciding on a costume is never easy with so many choices. Do you go with a classic, or do you choose a costume based on a current movie or TV show? According to the data, Google keeps track of the searches people do for costumes and they compile lists of both national and state costume searches. Here are the top ten costume searches in the US according to Google.

Witch Spider-Man Dinosaur Stranger Things Fairy Pirate Rabbit Cheerleader Cowboy 10. Harley Quinn

When it comes to what is most popular for our pets' costumes, that would be a pumpkin, hot dog, bat, bumblebee, and witch.

Candy

There is always a debate among friends over which candy is the best, and luckily for us, candystore.com does keep track of those stats and has the top ten Halloween favorites in the US.

1) Reeses's Peanut Butter Cups

2) Skittles

3) M&M's

4) Starburst

5) Hot Tamales

6) Sour Patch Kids

7) Hershey's Kisses

8) Snickers

9) Tootsie Pops 10) Candy corn

And with the good comes some bad, and that includes candy. Oh well, you really can't please everyone. Here is the list of the worst Halloween candies.

1. Circus Peanuts

2. Candy Corn

3. Peanut Butter Kisses

4. Necco Wafers

5. Wax Cola Bottles

6. Smarties

7. Mary Janes

8. Tootsie Rolls

9. Licorice

10. Good & Plenty

As you can see, America seems to have a love hate relationship with candy corn, as it made both lists. Are you a fan of candy corn? Did your favorite candy make the best list?

Have a Happy Halloween!