Halloween Across the United States

The Maine Writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=101Fky_0imSrxWv00
The Maine Writer

Halloween is a big holiday, and it is not just for kids. Adults get into the fun of the holiday and spend money on not just candy to pass out on Halloween, but also buy decorations for both indoors and outdoors and costumes not just for the kids, but also for themselves and their pets. Pet costumes alone are expected to surpass 2021 which had a record high of $710 million. Halloween spending for 2022 is expected to be $10.6 billion and that includes candy, costumes, and decorations. Costumes

Deciding on a costume is never easy with so many choices. Do you go with a classic, or do you choose a costume based on a current movie or TV show? According to the data, Google keeps track of the searches people do for costumes and they compile lists of both national and state costume searches. Here are the top ten costume searches in the US according to Google.

  1. Witch
  2. Spider-Man
  3. Dinosaur
  4. Stranger Things
  5. Fairy
  6. Pirate
  7. Rabbit
  8. Cheerleader
  9. Cowboy 10. Harley Quinn

When it comes to what is most popular for our pets' costumes, that would be a pumpkin, hot dog, bat, bumblebee, and witch.

Candy

There is always a debate among friends over which candy is the best, and luckily for us, candystore.com does keep track of those stats and has the top ten Halloween favorites in the US.

1) Reeses's Peanut Butter Cups

2) Skittles

3) M&M's

4) Starburst

5) Hot Tamales

6) Sour Patch Kids

7) Hershey's Kisses

8) Snickers

9) Tootsie Pops 10) Candy corn

And with the good comes some bad, and that includes candy. Oh well, you really can't please everyone. Here is the list of the worst Halloween candies.

1. Circus Peanuts

2. Candy Corn

3. Peanut Butter Kisses

4. Necco Wafers

5. Wax Cola Bottles

6. Smarties

7. Mary Janes

8. Tootsie Rolls

9. Licorice

10. Good & Plenty

As you can see, America seems to have a love hate relationship with candy corn, as it made both lists. Are you a fan of candy corn? Did your favorite candy make the best list?

Have a Happy Halloween!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Halloween# candy# Halloween costumes# trends

Comments / 0

Published by

I am always looking for stories to tell, email me anytime @ TheMaineWriter @outlook.com with any news going on in your town, fundraisers in your area, community service projects, education news and stories, businesses you want to recommend, community issues that need to be mentioned and any neighbors or community members that are making a difference so I can shine a spotlight on them. I would especially like to hear more about Maine veterans' events and stories in our communities so I can write more stories about the issues facing Maine veterans. I always provide no spin, facts only journalism guaranteed.

Maine State
851 followers

More from The Maine Writer

Kroger Ordered to Pay Two Former Employees They Fired Over Refusal to Wear a Multicolored Heart

A Kroger store found themselves in the middle of a lawsuit after they fired two of their workers over the workers' refusal to wear a multicolored company apron. Kroger was requiring the two former employees to wear an apron with a multicolored heart and phrase. One of the employees, Brenda Lawson, asked not to wear the apron because she considered the symbol to be an LGBTQ symbol and her religious beliefs do not allow her to support or promote LGBTQ +.

Read full story
105 comments
Maine State

Halloween Events Around Maine 10/31/22

Boo! Happy Halloween, everyone. Enjoy this handy guide to Halloween events around the state of Maine. Included are some fun events just for adults, as well as plenty of fun events for kids, and even an actual witches' sabbath. Watch out for all the little ghosts and goblins out collecting candy when you are out driving, and have a very happy and fun Halloween!

Read full story
Maine State

Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30

Time really does fly as we find ourselves at the end of another month. This is the last weekend in October, and with Halloween on Monday, most of the weekend events are Halloween-themed. I am including a few non-Halloween events, and here is also the Halloween weekend one, in case you missed it. Of course, can't forget to mention Saturday is the opening day of deer hunting season, good luck to all the hunters. The final Honor Flight Maine of 2022 will be arriving at Portland Jetport Sunday if you would like to welcome home the veterans. Have a great weekend!

Read full story

Twitter Under New Ownership

With the drama that occurs regularly on Twitter, you would not be surprised by some drama along the way when the company was being bought by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk became the largest shareholder of the company with 9.1% stock ownership in April 2022 according to an SEC filing. It was April 14, 2022, when Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion. In July 2022, Musk claimed Twitter had lied about the actual number of spam accounts and said he was going to terminate the deal. Not long after, Twitter filed a lawsuit against Musk in Delaware. The lawsuit never went to court because, in early October 2022, Musk announced he was going to go through with the deal and purchase Twitter and he closed on the deal on October 27, 2022.

Read full story
Augusta, ME

Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30

Halloween weekend is upon us, and with that, we have plenty of events for both the kids and the kids at heart. I have put together this handy dandy events schedule to help you plan out your weekend of Halloween fun. Halloween itself is going to have its own events schedule coming out shortly so keep an eye out for it. Enjoy the weekend!

Read full story
3 comments
Maine State

EPA Announces Funding for Nearly $1 Billion to Schools Across the USA to Purchase Electric School Buses

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced that the agency will be awarding almost $1 billion in funding to 389 school districts located in all 50 states, including Washington, D.C., to purchase electric school buses. The funding comes from H.R. 3684, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and will allow for the purchase of 2,400 electric buses.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance Team

The city of Bangor, Maine recently gave the Bangor Police Department $285,000 in its annual budget to fund the Bangor Community Assistance team. This team will consist of four mental health workers. The idea behind the team is to minimize interactions between those experiencing a mental health crisis and members of law enforcement.

Read full story
5 comments
Maine State

Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30

Clear your calendars, everyone, because this week is jam-packed with fun Halloween events for the whole family, as well as some just for adults. A separate weekend edition of Halloween events with Halloween included will be coming out towards the end of the week, so be on the lookout for it.

Read full story
Bakersfield, CA

Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court Case

While a Colorado baker continues to challenge a ruling over violating state anti-discrimination laws by refusing to make a cake for a gender transition, a California baker has just had her court case ruled in her favor. Cathy Miller is the owner of Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, California, and the lawsuit stemmed from Miller's refusal to make a cake for a lesbian couple's wedding. This case has been in and out of court since 2018.

Read full story
98 comments

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Releases Migrant Encounter Numbers Friday

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has the crucial role of not only securing the United States borders but also supporting international trade and travel at the more than 300 ports of entry into the United States. The migrant encounter September report numbers for the Southern border were released late on Friday, October 21st, so let's take a look at the report and see exactly what is happening at our borders.

Read full story
99 comments
Maine State

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23

Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!

Read full story
1 comments
Waldoboro, ME

RSU 40 School Board Meets to Discuss Removing the Book Gender Queer From School Library

The book “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe was asked to be removed from another Maine school district library. Regional School Unit 40 (RSU 40) serves 1,850 students in the towns of Friendship, Union, Waldoboro, Warren, and Washington with 7 schools in the district. The request was to remove the book from the RSU 40 school library at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro.

Read full story
4 comments
Maine State

PRIME Program With $5 million in Grant Money Again Open for Applications

Another program through Governor Janet Mill's Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, which is funded with nearly $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, has just opened up for the second round of funding. The program is the Pandemic Recovery for an Innovative Maine Economy or PRIME fund. The first round of funding was in August when 174 Maine technology companies were awarded $23.3 million in funding. This funding was to help businesses recover from the pandemic by investing in new products and business lines and creating long-term economic growth.

Read full story
Maine State

2,919 Maine Businesses to Receive One-time Utility Credit Funded by Governor Mills Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan

Maine Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and non-profits will be receiving a one-time credit for their electric utility accounts. The program responsible for this came from the Maine Legislature with the bill LD 2010 "Resolve, To Help Certain Businesses With Electricity Costs" The bill was sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills in April 2022. “Increases in the cost of energy are hurting Maine small businesses, and we are stepping up to help,” said Governor Mills.

Read full story
23 comments
Maine State

(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23

Update: New events have just been added, so make sure you check out this update. If you like treats rather than tricks then you are in luck because there are plenty of fun events with lots of treats happening around Maine this week. There are costume parades and pumpkin carvings and even costume parties just for adults. If you like having the daylights scared out of you, there are several haunted events that you can go through if you dare. There is fun for the little ghosts and goblins, so start putting your costumes together and get ready with this list of Halloween happenings in Maine.

Read full story
Hancock County, ME

Acadia National Park Now Requiring Masking Indoors

The CDC COVID-19 community level has risen to high in Hancock County and, because of this, the National Park Services has announced that masks will be required to be worn inside all indoor spaces at Acadia National Park. The Department of Interior has a policy requiring any of the national parks in an area with high community levels to wear a mask in indoor spaces. The mask needs to be a high-quality mask such as a surgical, N95, or KN95.

Read full story
5 comments
Dexter, ME

Maine Business Spotlight

Two new businesses have opened in the towns of Dexter and Dover-Foxcroft. One is sweet, and the other is full of bargains. In the business spotlight, are Small Town Junk N Stuff and Little Shoppe of Candy. Both are new businesses that you might not have heard about yet and you should check them out when you are in Dexter or Dover-Foxcroft.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Report Finds Some of the Most Deteriorated Bridges and Roads Can be Found in Maine

For those of us who live and drive daily in Maine, it comes as no shock to us to hear that we have bad roads. Many Mainers have had to have car repair work done because of the conditions of some of the roads. While we don't need confirmation because we drive the roads daily, we did receive confirmation in a report from TRIP.

Read full story
6 comments

Halloween Fun on a Budget

If you would like to have a Halloween get-together with your friends but the thought of paying an arm and a leg for the supplies scares you, consider instead having a movie night. Everyone likes to watch a scary movie for Halloween, so you can invite your friends over and have a movie fright night.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy