Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30

Clear your calendars, everyone, because this week is jam-packed with fun Halloween events for the whole family, as well as some just for adults. A separate weekend edition of Halloween events with Halloween included will be coming out towards the end of the week, so be on the lookout for it.

Pixabay

Wednesday, 10/26

Bangor: Touch-A-Truck and Treat will be held in the Cross Insurance Center parking lot from 6-7:30 p.m. All cars will enter from Buck Street at the agriculture entrance. No entry from Main Street. This is a free event. Nora's Cafe food truck will also be on-site selling hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, hot chocolate, and more.

Thursday, 10/27

Augusta: United Volunteers of Maine Haunted House is at 197 Civic Center Drive between Loot and Barnes and Noble from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $15 per person. This event will run through 10/31 from 7 to 9 p.m. each night.

Lebanon: No scare night at Haunted Grandview Manor, 139 TM Wentworth Road. This is suitable for ages 6 and up. $10 admission rain or shine this event will be held.

Friday, 10/28

Augusta: Trick-or-treat at the Goodwill Lifeworks at 243 Leighton Road from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. This is a free community event.

Bangor: There will be a haunted candy lane-themed Halloween dance party at MVRA, located at 1010 Stillwater Avenue, from 5 to 8 p.m. Community members of all abilities are welcome to participate, and there will be games, treats, a costume contest, and more. The party is wheelchair accessible and there are no admission fees for the party.

Bar Harbor: Halloween costume parade by the students and staff of Connors Emerson Elementary. The students and staff parade down Main and Cottage Streets. The parade is set to step off from the Village Green at 10:45 a.m.

Biddeford: Celebrate Halloween with the first annual family boo bash at the J. Richard Martin Community Center, 189 Alfred Street, at 6:30 p.m. in the gym. There will be music, food, games, and a costume contest with prizes. This is a free community event for all ages, but children in 5th grade and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Cape Neddick: Annual trick-or-treat at the Center for Wildlife, 375 Mountain Road, from 4 to 6 p.m. Meet the Center for Wildlife ambassador animals, enjoy a craft corner, trick-or-treating, refreshments, and more. Children 12 months and under are admitted for free. Tickets are needed for admission and can be purchased here for $10.

Dover-Foxcroft: Come in costume and trick-or-treat through the halls from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Pleasant Meadows Assisted Living, 137 Park Street.

Dover-Foxcroft: Halloween costume party Friday and Saturday for ages 21 and up at the Bear's Den at 73 North Street. There will be live music with VOYD, drink specials, giveaways, and cash prizes for the best costumes.

Dyer Brook: Trunk-or-treat will be held at Southern Aroostook School, 922 Dyer Brook Road, behind the school near the playground. Children from the communities of Dyer Brook, Oakfield, Island Falls, Smyrna, Crystal, and Merrill are invited to trick-or-treat from vehicle to vehicle in a spooky but safe environment. There will also be a trunk judging contest with prizes for the best trunk-or-treat presentation.

Etna: There will be a family-friendly Halloween costume party at the Healing Light Spiritual Church at 38 Stage Road from 6 to 10 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome, and candy will be available. Come dressed in your costume to dance, eat, and enjoy the fun and festivities of Halloween.

Gardiner: Trick or treat downtown on Water Street from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be a costume contest, and kids can trick or treat at participating businesses downtown. Water Street will be closed to vehicles from Bridge Street to Church Street from 3 to 5 p.m.

Kenduskeag: The Kenduskeag haunted house will be located at Cole Memorial ball field at 536 Kenduskeag-Levant Road and will be open from 7 p.m. until midnight. Admission is $5 per person and all proceeds will benefit the Kenduskeag Rec and Central High School class of 2023.

Kennebunk: 21 and older Halloween costume party at Via Sophia by the Sea, 27 Western Avenue, at 9 p.m. Halloween costume party with the best costume receiving a prize along with special Halloween cocktails. Admission is $5.

Milo: Come take a walk on the haunted trail at the Penquis Valley Nature Trail, located at 48 Penquis Drive. This event is hosted by Penquis Valley High, with an admission of $3 per person and concessions available for purchase. It is open from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Old Town: Trunk-or-treat in the Holy Family church parking lot on Brunswick Street from 6 to 7 p.m.

Sanford: A Stranger Things 21+ Halloween Party at Smitty's Gamelab, 1327 Main Street, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. This is a Halloween bash for 21+ with a Stranger Things theme and decor. There will be 80s music, a scary drink menu, games, and prizes for the best costume. Tickets are $15 per person and $25 for a couple and can be purchased here.

Skowhegan: Halloween costume party and movie at the Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge at 21 Silver Street at 6:30 p.m. Wear your costume and the kids will trick-or-treat before the movie. There will be plenty of snacks and candy, along with a bartender serving drinks for those 21 and older. This will be a Halloween party for all ages to enjoy. There is plenty of free fun for the family, and you can feel free to invite guests.

Waterville: Halloween Bash and pool tournament for adults 21 and up at TJ's Classic Billiards at 60 Airport Road. Join in the fun with prizes for the best costume. 8 p.m.

Winslow: Trunk-or-treat fundraiser for Winslow Community Cupboard Food Pantry in the parking lot of Winslow Congregational Church at 12 Lithgow Street from 4 to 7 p.m. Join in a safe, fun-filled trunk-or-treat event. There will also be kids' basket raffles. Free admission with monetary and food donations for the Winslow Community Cupboard food pantry will be gratefully accepted.

Winterport: The 1st annual trunk-or-treat is a free community event being held at the Winterport Riverside Riders snowmobile club at 30 Pineview Drive from 5 to 8 p.m. Bring your pumpkin from home to participate in the pumpkin carving contest. There will be a costume contest with prizes, and the kitchen will be open with food made to order. The rain date is scheduled for Saturday, October 29th.