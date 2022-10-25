Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30

The Maine Writer

Clear your calendars, everyone, because this week is jam-packed with fun Halloween events for the whole family, as well as some just for adults. A separate weekend edition of Halloween events with Halloween included will be coming out towards the end of the week, so be on the lookout for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2muy1N_0im1nVIz00
Pixabay

Wednesday, 10/26

Bangor: Touch-A-Truck and Treat will be held in the Cross Insurance Center parking lot from 6-7:30 p.m. All cars will enter from Buck Street at the agriculture entrance. No entry from Main Street. This is a free event. Nora's Cafe food truck will also be on-site selling hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, hot chocolate, and more.

Thursday, 10/27

Augusta: United Volunteers of Maine Haunted House is at 197 Civic Center Drive between Loot and Barnes and Noble from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $15 per person. This event will run through 10/31 from 7 to 9 p.m. each night.

Lebanon: No scare night at Haunted Grandview Manor, 139 TM Wentworth Road. This is suitable for ages 6 and up. $10 admission rain or shine this event will be held.

Friday, 10/28

Augusta: Trick-or-treat at the Goodwill Lifeworks at 243 Leighton Road from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. This is a free community event.

Augusta: United Volunteers of Maine Haunted House is at 197 Civic Center Drive between Loot and Barnes and Noble from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $15 per person. This event will run through 10/31 from 7 to 9 p.m. each night.

Bangor: There will be a haunted candy lane-themed Halloween dance party at MVRA, located at 1010 Stillwater Avenue, from 5 to 8 p.m. Community members of all abilities are welcome to participate, and there will be games, treats, a costume contest, and more. The party is wheelchair accessible and there are no admission fees for the party.

Bar Harbor: Halloween costume parade by the students and staff of Connors Emerson Elementary. The students and staff parade down Main and Cottage Streets. The parade is set to step off from the Village Green at 10:45 a.m.

Biddeford: Celebrate Halloween with the first annual family boo bash at the J. Richard Martin Community Center, 189 Alfred Street, at 6:30 p.m. in the gym. There will be music, food, games, and a costume contest with prizes. This is a free community event for all ages, but children in 5th grade and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Cape Neddick: Annual trick-or-treat at the Center for Wildlife, 375 Mountain Road, from 4 to 6 p.m. Meet the Center for Wildlife ambassador animals, enjoy a craft corner, trick-or-treating, refreshments, and more. Children 12 months and under are admitted for free. Tickets are needed for admission and can be purchased here for $10.

Dover-Foxcroft: Come in costume and trick-or-treat through the halls from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Pleasant Meadows Assisted Living, 137 Park Street.

Dover-Foxcroft: Halloween costume party Friday and Saturday for ages 21 and up at the Bear's Den at 73 North Street. There will be live music with VOYD, drink specials, giveaways, and cash prizes for the best costumes.

Dyer Brook: Trunk-or-treat will be held at Southern Aroostook School, 922 Dyer Brook Road, behind the school near the playground. Children from the communities of Dyer Brook, Oakfield, Island Falls, Smyrna, Crystal, and Merrill are invited to trick-or-treat from vehicle to vehicle in a spooky but safe environment. There will also be a trunk judging contest with prizes for the best trunk-or-treat presentation.

Etna: There will be a family-friendly Halloween costume party at the Healing Light Spiritual Church at 38 Stage Road from 6 to 10 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome, and candy will be available. Come dressed in your costume to dance, eat, and enjoy the fun and festivities of Halloween.

Gardiner: Trick or treat downtown on Water Street from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be a costume contest, and kids can trick or treat at participating businesses downtown. Water Street will be closed to vehicles from Bridge Street to Church Street from 3 to 5 p.m.

Kenduskeag: The Kenduskeag haunted house will be located at Cole Memorial ball field at 536 Kenduskeag-Levant Road and will be open from 7 p.m. until midnight. Admission is $5 per person and all proceeds will benefit the Kenduskeag Rec and Central High School class of 2023.

Kennebunk: 21 and older Halloween costume party at Via Sophia by the Sea, 27 Western Avenue, at 9 p.m. Halloween costume party with the best costume receiving a prize along with special Halloween cocktails. Admission is $5.

Milo: Come take a walk on the haunted trail at the Penquis Valley Nature Trail, located at 48 Penquis Drive. This event is hosted by Penquis Valley High, with an admission of $3 per person and concessions available for purchase. It is open from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Old Town: Trunk-or-treat in the Holy Family church parking lot on Brunswick Street from 6 to 7 p.m.

Sanford: A Stranger Things 21+ Halloween Party at Smitty's Gamelab, 1327 Main Street, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. This is a Halloween bash for 21+ with a Stranger Things theme and decor. There will be 80s music, a scary drink menu, games, and prizes for the best costume. Tickets are $15 per person and $25 for a couple and can be purchased here.

Skowhegan: Halloween costume party and movie at the Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge at 21 Silver Street at 6:30 p.m. Wear your costume and the kids will trick-or-treat before the movie. There will be plenty of snacks and candy, along with a bartender serving drinks for those 21 and older. This will be a Halloween party for all ages to enjoy. There is plenty of free fun for the family, and you can feel free to invite guests.

Waterville: Halloween Bash and pool tournament for adults 21 and up at TJ's Classic Billiards at 60 Airport Road. Join in the fun with prizes for the best costume. 8 p.m.

Winslow: Trunk-or-treat fundraiser for Winslow Community Cupboard Food Pantry in the parking lot of Winslow Congregational Church at 12 Lithgow Street from 4 to 7 p.m. Join in a safe, fun-filled trunk-or-treat event. There will also be kids' basket raffles. Free admission with monetary and food donations for the Winslow Community Cupboard food pantry will be gratefully accepted.

Winterport: The 1st annual trunk-or-treat is a free community event being held at the Winterport Riverside Riders snowmobile club at 30 Pineview Drive from 5 to 8 p.m. Bring your pumpkin from home to participate in the pumpkin carving contest. There will be a costume contest with prizes, and the kitchen will be open with food made to order. The rain date is scheduled for Saturday, October 29th.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Halloween# Maine Halloween events# family friendly# 21 and older Halloween parties# trunk or treat

Comments / 0

Published by

I am always looking for stories to tell, email me anytime @ TheMaineWriter @outlook.com with any news going on in your town, fundraisers in your area, community service projects, education news and stories, businesses you want to recommend, community issues that need to be mentioned and any neighbors or community members that are making a difference so I can shine a spotlight on them. I would especially like to hear more about Maine veterans' events and stories in our communities so I can write more stories about the issues facing Maine veterans. I always provide no spin, facts only journalism guaranteed.

Maine State
851 followers

More from The Maine Writer

Kroger Ordered to Pay Two Former Employees They Fired Over Refusal to Wear a Multicolored Heart

A Kroger store found themselves in the middle of a lawsuit after they fired two of their workers over the workers' refusal to wear a multicolored company apron. Kroger was requiring the two former employees to wear an apron with a multicolored heart and phrase. One of the employees, Brenda Lawson, asked not to wear the apron because she considered the symbol to be an LGBTQ symbol and her religious beliefs do not allow her to support or promote LGBTQ +.

Read full story
105 comments
Maine State

Halloween Events Around Maine 10/31/22

Boo! Happy Halloween, everyone. Enjoy this handy guide to Halloween events around the state of Maine. Included are some fun events just for adults, as well as plenty of fun events for kids, and even an actual witches' sabbath. Watch out for all the little ghosts and goblins out collecting candy when you are out driving, and have a very happy and fun Halloween!

Read full story
Maine State

Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30

Time really does fly as we find ourselves at the end of another month. This is the last weekend in October, and with Halloween on Monday, most of the weekend events are Halloween-themed. I am including a few non-Halloween events, and here is also the Halloween weekend one, in case you missed it. Of course, can't forget to mention Saturday is the opening day of deer hunting season, good luck to all the hunters. The final Honor Flight Maine of 2022 will be arriving at Portland Jetport Sunday if you would like to welcome home the veterans. Have a great weekend!

Read full story

Twitter Under New Ownership

With the drama that occurs regularly on Twitter, you would not be surprised by some drama along the way when the company was being bought by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk became the largest shareholder of the company with 9.1% stock ownership in April 2022 according to an SEC filing. It was April 14, 2022, when Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion. In July 2022, Musk claimed Twitter had lied about the actual number of spam accounts and said he was going to terminate the deal. Not long after, Twitter filed a lawsuit against Musk in Delaware. The lawsuit never went to court because, in early October 2022, Musk announced he was going to go through with the deal and purchase Twitter and he closed on the deal on October 27, 2022.

Read full story
Augusta, ME

Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30

Halloween weekend is upon us, and with that, we have plenty of events for both the kids and the kids at heart. I have put together this handy dandy events schedule to help you plan out your weekend of Halloween fun. Halloween itself is going to have its own events schedule coming out shortly so keep an eye out for it. Enjoy the weekend!

Read full story
3 comments
Maine State

EPA Announces Funding for Nearly $1 Billion to Schools Across the USA to Purchase Electric School Buses

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced that the agency will be awarding almost $1 billion in funding to 389 school districts located in all 50 states, including Washington, D.C., to purchase electric school buses. The funding comes from H.R. 3684, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and will allow for the purchase of 2,400 electric buses.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance Team

The city of Bangor, Maine recently gave the Bangor Police Department $285,000 in its annual budget to fund the Bangor Community Assistance team. This team will consist of four mental health workers. The idea behind the team is to minimize interactions between those experiencing a mental health crisis and members of law enforcement.

Read full story
5 comments

Halloween Across the United States

Halloween is a big holiday, and it is not just for kids. Adults get into the fun of the holiday and spend money on not just candy to pass out on Halloween, but also buy decorations for both indoors and outdoors and costumes not just for the kids, but also for themselves and their pets. Pet costumes alone are expected to surpass 2021 which had a record high of $710 million. Halloween spending for 2022 is expected to be $10.6 billion and that includes candy, costumes, and decorations. Costumes.

Read full story
Bakersfield, CA

Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court Case

While a Colorado baker continues to challenge a ruling over violating state anti-discrimination laws by refusing to make a cake for a gender transition, a California baker has just had her court case ruled in her favor. Cathy Miller is the owner of Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, California, and the lawsuit stemmed from Miller's refusal to make a cake for a lesbian couple's wedding. This case has been in and out of court since 2018.

Read full story
98 comments

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Releases Migrant Encounter Numbers Friday

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has the crucial role of not only securing the United States borders but also supporting international trade and travel at the more than 300 ports of entry into the United States. The migrant encounter September report numbers for the Southern border were released late on Friday, October 21st, so let's take a look at the report and see exactly what is happening at our borders.

Read full story
99 comments
Maine State

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23

Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!

Read full story
1 comments
Waldoboro, ME

RSU 40 School Board Meets to Discuss Removing the Book Gender Queer From School Library

The book “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe was asked to be removed from another Maine school district library. Regional School Unit 40 (RSU 40) serves 1,850 students in the towns of Friendship, Union, Waldoboro, Warren, and Washington with 7 schools in the district. The request was to remove the book from the RSU 40 school library at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro.

Read full story
4 comments
Maine State

PRIME Program With $5 million in Grant Money Again Open for Applications

Another program through Governor Janet Mill's Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, which is funded with nearly $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, has just opened up for the second round of funding. The program is the Pandemic Recovery for an Innovative Maine Economy or PRIME fund. The first round of funding was in August when 174 Maine technology companies were awarded $23.3 million in funding. This funding was to help businesses recover from the pandemic by investing in new products and business lines and creating long-term economic growth.

Read full story
Maine State

2,919 Maine Businesses to Receive One-time Utility Credit Funded by Governor Mills Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan

Maine Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and non-profits will be receiving a one-time credit for their electric utility accounts. The program responsible for this came from the Maine Legislature with the bill LD 2010 "Resolve, To Help Certain Businesses With Electricity Costs" The bill was sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills in April 2022. “Increases in the cost of energy are hurting Maine small businesses, and we are stepping up to help,” said Governor Mills.

Read full story
23 comments
Maine State

(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23

Update: New events have just been added, so make sure you check out this update. If you like treats rather than tricks then you are in luck because there are plenty of fun events with lots of treats happening around Maine this week. There are costume parades and pumpkin carvings and even costume parties just for adults. If you like having the daylights scared out of you, there are several haunted events that you can go through if you dare. There is fun for the little ghosts and goblins, so start putting your costumes together and get ready with this list of Halloween happenings in Maine.

Read full story
Hancock County, ME

Acadia National Park Now Requiring Masking Indoors

The CDC COVID-19 community level has risen to high in Hancock County and, because of this, the National Park Services has announced that masks will be required to be worn inside all indoor spaces at Acadia National Park. The Department of Interior has a policy requiring any of the national parks in an area with high community levels to wear a mask in indoor spaces. The mask needs to be a high-quality mask such as a surgical, N95, or KN95.

Read full story
5 comments
Dexter, ME

Maine Business Spotlight

Two new businesses have opened in the towns of Dexter and Dover-Foxcroft. One is sweet, and the other is full of bargains. In the business spotlight, are Small Town Junk N Stuff and Little Shoppe of Candy. Both are new businesses that you might not have heard about yet and you should check them out when you are in Dexter or Dover-Foxcroft.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Report Finds Some of the Most Deteriorated Bridges and Roads Can be Found in Maine

For those of us who live and drive daily in Maine, it comes as no shock to us to hear that we have bad roads. Many Mainers have had to have car repair work done because of the conditions of some of the roads. While we don't need confirmation because we drive the roads daily, we did receive confirmation in a report from TRIP.

Read full story
6 comments

Halloween Fun on a Budget

If you would like to have a Halloween get-together with your friends but the thought of paying an arm and a leg for the supplies scares you, consider instead having a movie night. Everyone likes to watch a scary movie for Halloween, so you can invite your friends over and have a movie fright night.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy