U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Releases Migrant Encounter Numbers Friday

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has the crucial role of not only securing the United States borders but also supporting international trade and travel at the more than 300 ports of entry into the United States. The migrant encounter September report numbers for the Southern border were released late on Friday, October 21st, so let's take a look at the report and see exactly what is happening at our borders.

Historic report

Taking a closer look at the numbers, the report shows us that the grand total of migrant encounters in September was 2,378,944, a new record. The 2.3 million for 2022 is an increase of 33% over the fiscal year of 2021 at 1,659,206. The number of single adults entering has increased by 48.1% since the fiscal year 2021. The border at Yuma, Arizona was up 170.9% from the fiscal year 2021, the Del Rio, Texas border was up 85.5% from the fiscal year 2021. The El Paso, Texas border was up 58.7% from the fiscal year 2021. Only three of the border crossings were down and that was at the Rio Grande Valley, Texas border down 14.7% the Laredo, Texas border down 4.8%, and the Big Bend, Texas border down 14.3%.

Countries the migrants are coming from

When looking at the countries the migrants are coming from, the number of Venezuelans has decreased with the new migration enforcement policy announced by the Department of Homeland Security on October 12, 2022. There were 738,780 migrants from Mexico, 228,220 from Guatemala, 199,186 from Honduras, 93,196 from El Salvador, and the largest number of migrants, at 42.92%, from other countries than Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, or El Salvador.

As reported by Port of Nogales, Arizona Director Michael W. Humphries, Border Patrol agents have also been very busy with large drug seizures of fentanyl at the border.

