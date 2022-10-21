Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23

Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!

Max Simonov/Unsplash

Saturday 10/22

Augusta: The 29th annual Fall/Halloween arts and crafts show with artists and crafters from Maine and New England is at the Augusta Armory at 179 Western Avenue this weekend. The show runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is $3 per person, with children 12 years old and under admitted for free.

Bangor: The Bangor Grange will host a craft fair and public supper from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Bangor Grange Hall at 1192 Ohio Street.

Dover-Foxcroft: Fall holiday craft fair at the Piscataquis Fairgrounds dining hall, located at 77 Fairview Avenue, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. This fair will have crafts, gifts, home decor, etc. Admission is free.

Ogunquit: The 13th annual Ogunquit antique car show will be held at the Ogunquit beach parking lot on Beach Street from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Register a car from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the fee is $15. Prizes include trophies and gift certificates to area businesses. This event has over 100 classic cars. The rain date is scheduled for Sunday, October 23rd. There will also be live music, arts and crafts, and food booths.

Orono: The Orono Energy Efficiency Fair will be held at the University of Maine Wells Conference Center, located at 131 Munson Road, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. If you have been interested in cleaner energy options for your home or business, come to the fair and talk to the vendors. There will be a drawing for a door prize of a Trek Verve 2 hybrid bike.

Palmyra: A dog wash fundraiser will be held at the Palmyra Tractor Supply, 1560 Main Street. This will be by donation and all money raised will go towards projects for GFWC Nokomis Juniorette Club Community Service Trail Blazers, and Pets for Vets.

Portland: The 2nd annual harvest craft and bake sale will be held at the Portland Elks Lodge 188 at 1945 Congress Street. Admission is free and there is plenty of parking. There will be over 40 Maine crafters with items for sale ranging from glassware, jewelry, fleece mittens, woodworking, Christmas stockings, soy candles, and so much more. Lunch will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rockland: There will be a benefit dinner at the American Legion at 335 Limerock Street for a Navy veteran currently battling cancer. All proceeds will benefit Neil Pollis and his family. Dinner will be from 4 to 6 p.m. with a raffle and auction after dinner.

Searsport: The first-ever craft stash sale will be held at the Searsport community building at 42 Prospect Street from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. This sale will focus on quilting, knitting, sewing, and crochet materials and supplies. There will even be some quilts and almost-finished projects. Everything was donated and will be sold at bargain prices. There will also be quality materials specially priced along with a super bargain fill-a-bag table. This sale will benefit the Carver Memorial Library to support library programs like DIY and make kits.

Skowhegan: The American Legion at 217 Waterville Road will be hosting a craft fair from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be a variety of vendors and breakfast and lunch items sold from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Maine Children's Cancer Program.

Trescott: Apple and Arts Day will be held at Cobscook Institute Trescott campus located at 10 Commissary Point Road from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. This is a free event that celebrates arts, heritage food, and harvest with a family-focused event. This event will be held rain or shine. There will be live music, all-ages art workshops, apple tastings, pottery demonstrations, and more.

Westbrook: The Hot Rods and Heroes car show and veterans fundraiser will be held at Bill Dodge Auto Group, located at 2 Saunders Way, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be awards, live music, food trucks, military demonstrations, and a 50/50 raffle. There is a $10 entrance fee for vehicles and free admission for spectators. This event is to benefit Maine Veterans' causes. A rain date has been scheduled for October 29th.

Winthrop: The 2nd annual YMCA Camp of Maine's fall harvest breakfast will be held at 305 Winthrop Center Road from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. You are invited to join in a morning of an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, games, prizes, and crafts. Tickets at the door are $13 for adults and $9 for children 12 and under.

Pixabay

Sunday, October 23rd

Augusta: The 29th annual Fall/Halloween arts and crafts show with artists and crafters from Maine and New England is at the Augusta Armory at 179 Western Avenue this weekend. The show runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is $3 per person, with children 12 years old and under admitted for free.

Gorham: The Casco Bay Wind Symphony presents its Fall Concert “Cathedrals” at 2 p.m. at the McCormack Performing Arts Center in Gorham High School at 41 Morrill Avenue. Tickets at the door are $15 and students and children are admitted for free.

Madison: Bingo will be held at the American Legion Hall at 20 S. Maple Street, with the doors opening at noon and games starting at 2 p.m. The kitchen will be open with refreshments.