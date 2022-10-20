PRIME Program With $5 million in Grant Money Again Open for Applications

Greg Rosenke/Unsplash

Another program through Governor Janet Mill's Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, which is funded with nearly $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, has just opened up for the second round of funding. The program is the Pandemic Recovery for an Innovative Maine Economy or PRIME fund. The first round of funding was in August when 174 Maine technology companies were awarded $23.3 million in funding. This funding was to help businesses recover from the pandemic by investing in new products and business lines and creating long-term economic growth.

The PRIME program focuses on investments in businesses focused on the technology sectors, including biotechnology, composites and advanced materials, forestry and agriculture, marine industries, and precision manufacturing businesses. These sectors were targeted with the goal of accelerating job creation. Investment in these sectors will also help to make Maine more competitive against other states.

To qualify for a PRIME grant, a business must be operating in designated technology sectors through research, development, or innovation. All businesses must employ no more than 250 employees, and they need to demonstrate that their business was negatively impacted by the pandemic. The businesses may use the funding for rent or mortgage payments for business facilities; start-up costs for new programs and new markets that may require capital investment; payroll; utility payments; purchase of personal protective equipment required by the business; and business-related equipment purchases. Grant amounts can range from up to $49,000 to a maximum of $400,000. Maine Technology Institute is administering the PRIME program.

The first round of PRIME grants in August received 321 applications seeking a total of over $71 million in funding. There were a total of 174 businesses out of 321 applications that qualified for funding. The second round of PRIME grant applications was opened up on October 19th, and the application period will close on November 15th.