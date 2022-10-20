PRIME Program With $5 million in Grant Money Again Open for Applications

The Maine Writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CiUOV_0igPh9zd00
Greg Rosenke/Unsplash

Another program through Governor Janet Mill's Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, which is funded with nearly $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, has just opened up for the second round of funding. The program is the Pandemic Recovery for an Innovative Maine Economy or PRIME fund. The first round of funding was in August when 174 Maine technology companies were awarded $23.3 million in funding. This funding was to help businesses recover from the pandemic by investing in new products and business lines and creating long-term economic growth.

The PRIME program focuses on investments in businesses focused on the technology sectors, including biotechnology, composites and advanced materials, forestry and agriculture, marine industries, and precision manufacturing businesses. These sectors were targeted with the goal of accelerating job creation. Investment in these sectors will also help to make Maine more competitive against other states.

To qualify for a PRIME grant, a business must be operating in designated technology sectors through research, development, or innovation. All businesses must employ no more than 250 employees, and they need to demonstrate that their business was negatively impacted by the pandemic. The businesses may use the funding for rent or mortgage payments for business facilities; start-up costs for new programs and new markets that may require capital investment; payroll; utility payments; purchase of personal protective equipment required by the business; and business-related equipment purchases. Grant amounts can range from up to $49,000 to a maximum of $400,000. Maine Technology Institute is administering the PRIME program.

The first round of PRIME grants in August received 321 applications seeking a total of over $71 million in funding. There were a total of 174 businesses out of 321 applications that qualified for funding. The second round of PRIME grant applications was opened up on October 19th, and the application period will close on November 15th.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Maine economy# Maine PRIME funding# Maine business news# American Rescue Plan Act# Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan

Comments / 0

Published by

I am always looking for stories to tell, email me anytime @ TheMaineWriter @outlook.com with any news going on in your town, fundraisers in your area, community service projects, education news and stories, businesses you want to recommend, community issues that need to be mentioned and any neighbors or community members that are making a difference so I can shine a spotlight on them. I would especially like to hear more about Maine veterans' events and stories in our communities so I can write more stories about the issues facing Maine veterans. I always provide no spin, facts only journalism guaranteed.

Maine State
696 followers

More from The Maine Writer

Maine State

Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30

Clear your calendars, everyone, because this week is jam-packed with fun Halloween events for the whole family, as well as some just for adults. A separate weekend edition of Halloween events with Halloween included will be coming out towards the end of the week, so be on the lookout for it.

Read full story
Bakersfield, CA

Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court Case

While a Colorado baker continues to challenge a ruling over violating state anti-discrimination laws by refusing to make a cake for a gender transition, a California baker has just had her court case ruled in her favor. Cathy Miller is the owner of Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, California, and the lawsuit stemmed from Miller's refusal to make a cake for a lesbian couple's wedding. This case has been in and out of court since 2018.

Read full story
29 comments

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Releases Migrant Encounter Numbers Friday

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has the crucial role of not only securing the United States borders but also supporting international trade and travel at the more than 300 ports of entry into the United States. The migrant encounter September report numbers for the Southern border were released late on Friday, October 21st, so let's take a look at the report and see exactly what is happening at our borders.

Read full story
90 comments
Maine State

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23

Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!

Read full story
1 comments
Waldoboro, ME

RSU 40 School Board Meets to Discuss Removing the Book Gender Queer From School Library

The book “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe was asked to be removed from another Maine school district library. Regional School Unit 40 (RSU 40) serves 1,850 students in the towns of Friendship, Union, Waldoboro, Warren, and Washington with 7 schools in the district. The request was to remove the book from the RSU 40 school library at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro.

Read full story
4 comments
Maine State

2,919 Maine Businesses to Receive One-time Utility Credit Funded by Governor Mills Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan

Maine Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and non-profits will be receiving a one-time credit for their electric utility accounts. The program responsible for this came from the Maine Legislature with the bill LD 2010 "Resolve, To Help Certain Businesses With Electricity Costs" The bill was sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills in April 2022. “Increases in the cost of energy are hurting Maine small businesses, and we are stepping up to help,” said Governor Mills.

Read full story
23 comments
Maine State

(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23

Update: New events have just been added, so make sure you check out this update. If you like treats rather than tricks then you are in luck because there are plenty of fun events with lots of treats happening around Maine this week. There are costume parades and pumpkin carvings and even costume parties just for adults. If you like having the daylights scared out of you, there are several haunted events that you can go through if you dare. There is fun for the little ghosts and goblins, so start putting your costumes together and get ready with this list of Halloween happenings in Maine.

Read full story
Hancock County, ME

Acadia National Park Now Requiring Masking Indoors

The CDC COVID-19 community level has risen to high in Hancock County and, because of this, the National Park Services has announced that masks will be required to be worn inside all indoor spaces at Acadia National Park. The Department of Interior has a policy requiring any of the national parks in an area with high community levels to wear a mask in indoor spaces. The mask needs to be a high-quality mask such as a surgical, N95, or KN95.

Read full story
3 comments
Dexter, ME

Maine Business Spotlight

Two new businesses have opened in the towns of Dexter and Dover-Foxcroft. One is sweet, and the other is full of bargains. In the business spotlight, are Small Town Junk N Stuff and Little Shoppe of Candy. Both are new businesses that you might not have heard about yet and you should check them out when you are in Dexter or Dover-Foxcroft.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Report Finds Some of the Most Deteriorated Bridges and Roads Can be Found in Maine

For those of us who live and drive daily in Maine, it comes as no shock to us to hear that we have bad roads. Many Mainers have had to have car repair work done because of the conditions of some of the roads. While we don't need confirmation because we drive the roads daily, we did receive confirmation in a report from TRIP.

Read full story
5 comments

Halloween Fun on a Budget

If you would like to have a Halloween get-together with your friends but the thought of paying an arm and a leg for the supplies scares you, consider instead having a movie night. Everyone likes to watch a scary movie for Halloween, so you can invite your friends over and have a movie fright night.

Read full story
Maine State

Maine News

The Department of Justice has just announced that they have given out $139 million in direct funding to law enforcement agencies to allow them to hire additional police officers. The program is called COPS and it stands for Community Oriented Policing Services. The program was created in 1994 and in the fiscal year, 2022 COPS received 711 applications from law enforcement agencies around the United States requesting funding to hire more than 2,800 law enforcement officers.

Read full story

Saving Some Green on Halloween

With inflation continuing to hit Americans' wallets, the thought of having to spend money on something your child or you will only wear for one night is sure to give you goosebumps. Instead, you can easily save some money by either attending or hosting a costume swap. Kids grow so quickly that odds are a previous Halloween costume won't fit, so you have a costume just collecting dust. You can put together a Halloween costume swap in your neighborhood, community center, church, or school with a few steps. This is also a great idea for a fundraiser for a group because you can also have a bake sale and raffles with the costume swap. I have even done swaps and had both a bake sale and a used book sale and some fun little games for the kids to play. As long as you have a place to hold the swap, your creativity is unlimited. If the idea of organizing a costume swap is not something you want to consider, another option for saving some money on Halloween costumes is checking your local consignment stores and thrift shops.

Read full story
Maine State

Things to Do 10/15 and 10/16 in Maine

Another edition of weekend things to do is upon us, and this weekend, while the days are getting shorter, there are plenty of fun events going on in Maine to enjoy. With our upcoming rain, I did make sure to include rain dates for any events that had scheduled rain dates. Some events might end up being canceled at the last minute or after this has been published, so please keep this in mind if you are making plans to attend any of these events listed. It's never fun when Mother Nature messes with the weekend, but do have a nice weekend despite the rain.

Read full story
2 comments
Freeport, ME

It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In Maine

The countdown to Halloween is on, and there will be plenty of fun events going on to celebrate. I will be focusing on events leading up to Halloween so everyone can make sure they have time to plan for these events. This focus puts the spotlight on two popular events in Freeport and Saco.

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

Why you need to visit New England for Halloween

Mt. Hope cemetery in Bangor, MaineThe Maine Writer. New England which contains the states of Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine is one of the oldest areas in the US. Of course, with such a distinction comes plenty of tales handed down over the years of ghost stories and folklore about locations that have been haunted by spirits. Along with the ghost stories is some actual history including Salem, Massachusetts where the Salem Witch Trials took place back in 1692. Salem, Massachusetts is just one of the areas you should visit in New England, and here are some of the other areas you should check out on a Halloween tour of New England.

Read full story
1 comments
Dover-foxcroft, ME

A Sweet and Tempting New Business Just Opened in Dover-Foxcroft

A new business has just opened in downtown Dover-Foxcroft that is full of sugar and everything nice. The Little Shoppe of Candy just opened at 123 East Main Street and is the place to visit if you have a sweet tooth, or maybe you want to get some sweets for your sweet. Either way, you will have plenty of sweets to choose from at the Little Shoppe of Candy.

Read full story
2 comments
Cherryfield, ME

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

We all like to help out those in need in our community, yet many times we aren't sure where to start, or how to help. This is where neighbors helping neighbors will come in and provide the information you need to help out others in need. I will be listing charity projects as I find out about them, and I will pass the info along. If you are involved with a group or are organizing a charity fundraiser, please email me the details, so I can make sure to mention your project in neighbors helping neighbors.

Read full story
Waldoboro, ME

Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From Library

The book "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe is again being asked to be removed from another Maine school district library. Regional School Unit 40 (RSU 40) serves 1,850 students in the towns of Friendship, Union, Waldoboro, Warren, and Washington with 7 schools in the district. The request is to remove the book from the school library at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy